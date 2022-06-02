English
    Russian missile hits western Lviv; 5 injured

    Lviv region Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available Thursday.

    PTI
    June 02, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST
    A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

    Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country's interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.

    However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared.

    The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.
