Russian missile destroys Ukrainian apartment building; 3 dead, say police

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Local authorities initially said Russia had fired a rocket but the police force later said an Iskander-K tactical missile had struck at 9.45 pm local time (1945 GMT).

A Russian missile destroyed an apartment building and damaged seven more in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Wednesday night, killing at least three people and injuring 20, regional police said.

"At least eight apartment buildings were damaged. One of them was completely destroyed," police said in a Facebook post. "People may remain under the rubble."

At least 44 people were killed last month when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern city of Dnipro.