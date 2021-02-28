English
Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria: Defence Ministry

"The crew was quickly evacuated to the airfield. There is no threat to lives of the pilots," the RIA news agency cited a Defence Ministry statement as saying. The helicopter was not fired at, it added.

Reuters
February 28, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical problems during a flight over Syria's northern Hasaka province, state agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Sunday.

Syrian state media said earlier there were reports of a Russian helicopter crash in northeast Syria that killed the pilot.</p><p>It said the site of the crash was in Hasaka province, near Tal Tamr close to a Russian base.
