 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russian gas exports outside ex-Soviet states fell 45.5% in 2022

AFP
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Gazprom said in a statement that exports outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were 100.9 billion cubic metres compared to 185.1 billion in 2021.

Oil Field (Representative Image)

Russian gas exports to countries outside a group of former Soviet republics plunged by 45.5 percent in 2022, figures from gas giant Gazprom showed on Monday.

Gazprom said in a statement that exports outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) totalled 100.9 billion cubic metres compared to 185.1 billion in 2021.

Europe was previously Gazprom's main export market but supplies have been drastically reduced because of sanctions following Russia's offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said the company had been steadily increasing supplies to China during the year but did not give details on the quantities.

"From January 1 we are on a fundamentally new level of gas supplies to China," Miller said in the statement.

President Vladimir Putin last month inaugurated the Kovykta natural gas field in eastern Siberia that will allow Russia to increase its exports to China.