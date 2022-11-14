English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital: Indonesian officials

    Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

    PTI
    November 14, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

    Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

    All declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

    Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

    Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indonesia #Russia #Sergey Lavrov #World News
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 02:47 pm