Russian foreign minister hails India's 'highly responsible' stance on global agenda, blames West for no joint communique at G20

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting, Lavrov hailed India's "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" stance on key matters of global agenda.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, flanked by officials, addresses the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday blamed Western countries for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting not being able to come out with a joint communique, saying their "rhetorical statements" around Ukraine did not yield any good and were "damaging".

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the G20 meet, the Russian minister said the PM had presented "a balanced and responsible position" of the country as president of the G20.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) was not just speaking about some isolated individual situation, because the West is trying to divide the geopolitical picture into individual episodes. In the address, Modi gave assessment of the situation across the globe in general terms," he said.