Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, posted a picture showing a Russian flag hanging from a bush beside the court where his compatriot Kateryna Baindl was playing her first-round match on Monday.

"I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today," he wrote on Twitter.

"I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its 'neutral flag' policy."

Tennis Australia responded on Tuesday by banning the flags of the two countries.

"Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia said in a statement.