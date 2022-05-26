English
    Russian defence ministry shows footage of Iskander missile launch

    The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile system that Russian forces have deployed against Ukrainian cities, ammo depots and other military targets since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
    The launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia.

    The launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia.

    Russia's defence ministry on Thursday showed footage of an Iskander-K missile launch against an unnamed "military target" in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

    The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile system that Russian forces have deployed against Ukrainian cities, ammo depots and other military targets since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."



    Reuters
    first published: May 26, 2022 02:49 pm
