Russian defence minister: Prioritise destroying Ukrainian missiles

A damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritise destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defence ministry said on July 18.

Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.