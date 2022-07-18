Russian defence minister: Prioritise destroying Ukrainian missiles
Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.
Reuters
July 18, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
A damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritise destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defence ministry said on July 18.
