Russian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine

Reuters
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Russia's top military chiefs have visited front lines in Ukraine only sparingly since tens of thousands of Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country a year ago in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (Reuters)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Russia's forces deployed in Ukraine, his ministry said on Saturday.

"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the Eastern Military District in the South Donetsk direction," his ministry said in a statement published on messaging app Telegram.

In a video released by the ministry, Shoigu is seen awarding medals to Russian military personnel and touring a ruined town together with district's commander, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov.