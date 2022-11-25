 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google

Reuters
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST

An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.

An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.

Reuters
TAGS: #Google #Russian court #World News
first published: Nov 25, 2022 06:48 am