Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google

An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.
