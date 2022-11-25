English
    Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google

    An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.

    Reuters
    November 25, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
