Russian court fines TikTok $50,000 over refusal to delete LGBT content
A Russian court on Tuesday fined ByteDance-owned TikTok 3 million roubles ($51,000) over the social media platform's refusal to delete content Russian authorities say violate laws against spreading "LGBT propaganda," The TASS news agency reported.
Reuters
October 04, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
