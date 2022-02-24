English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian central bank to intervene as ruble, Moscow exchange plummet

    The measures are intended to provide "additional liquidity to the banking sector" in Russia, with Western sanctions looming after the military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    AFP
    February 24, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    Russia's central bank said Thursday in would intervene as the ruble tumbled to a record low and the Moscow Stock Exchange reopened down 14 percent after Moscow launched a military attack on Ukraine.

    "To stabilise the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The measures are intended to provide "additional liquidity to the banking sector" in Russia, with Western sanctions looming after the military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "The Bank of Russia will ensure the maintenance of financial stability and continuity of the operation of financial institutions, using all necessary tools," it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The central bank added that it and other financial institutions "have clear action plans for any scenario."

    The announcement came as the ruble-dominated Moex index opened down 13.97 percent, according to the exchange's website, while the dollar-dominated RTS was down 20.16 percent.

    The exchange had announced a temporary suspension of trading earlier on Thursday.

    The ruble meanwhile fell by nine percent to 90 against the US dollar at 0542 GMT, hitting an all-time low minutes after Putin announced the military operation.

    It then bounced back slightly, but remained down 5.4 percent from the previous day's close as of 0707 GMT.
    AFP
    Tags: #Bank of Russia #Moscow #Moscow Stock Exchange #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 01:37 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.