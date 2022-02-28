English
    Russian army says Ukraine civilians can 'freely' leave Kyiv

    "All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    People with luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)

    People with luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)

    The Russian army said Monday that Ukrainian civilians could "freely" leave the country's capital Kyiv and stressed it had air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion went into its fifth day.

    "All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

    "Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine," he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.
