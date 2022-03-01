English
    Russian army on outskirts of southern Ukrainian city Kherson: Mayor Igor Kolykhayev

    "The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he said.

    AFP
    March 01, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. (Image: Reuters)

    Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. (Image: Reuters)

    The Russian army on Tuesday reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

    "The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he said.
    AFP
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 11:26 am

