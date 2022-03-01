Russian army on outskirts of southern Ukrainian city Kherson: Mayor Igor Kolykhayev

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. (Image: Reuters)

The Russian army on Tuesday reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

"The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he said.