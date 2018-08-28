App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian airline betting on blockchain technology for faster transactions

According to the airline, the technology eliminated several manual operations and completed the whole process in 60 seconds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

S7 Airlines, one of the largest airline operators in Russia, has tested a blockchain-based application for tracking data and paperwork connected to refuelling planes with the aim to speed up the transactions without going for advance payments and bank guarantees.

As reported by Coindesk, S7 Airlines stated that it has done a trial of the application, which represents S7 Airlines' latest effort to test blockchain for possible applications to its airline business, with its fuel supplier, Gazpromneft-Aero, and Alfa-Bank, Russia's largest private bank.

The trial has been done on a domestic flight based out of the Tolmachevo International Airport.

"This is an automated trading operation between three parties: a bank, an airline and a fuel supplier,” said Pavel Voronin, S7 Airlines' Deputy Head for Information Technology.

According to S7, the technology eliminated several manual operations and completed the whole process in 60 seconds.

The application shares data about fuel demand on a shared ledger, a copy of which is managed by each of S7, Gazpromneft-Aero and Alfa-Bank. Payments for the fuel can also be conducted on the network, with digital invoices via smart contract during each transaction.

According to an earlier report in 2017, S7 started looking at the process of issuing passenger tickets via the ethereum blockchain. This was as part of its partnership with Alfa-Bank.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:25 pm

