    Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: Army

    "Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

    AFP
    March 02, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital's television centre in Kyiv.

    Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.

    "Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

    Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million.

    It has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
    AFP
    Tags: #Kharkiv #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 09:35 am

