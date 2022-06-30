 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden: Vladimir Putin

Reuters
Jun 30, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying he could not rule out that tensions would emerge in Moscow's relations with Helsinki and Stockholm over their joining NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO set up infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the U.S.-led military alliance.

Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying he could not rule out that tensions would emerge in Moscow's relations with Helsinki and Stockholm over their joining NATO.

Putin's comment came a day after NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security.

Reuters
TAGS: #Finland #Russia #Sweden #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2022 07:13 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.