English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to Europe: Vladimir Putin

    "I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Vladimir Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.

    AFP
    March 23, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

    "I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.

    He said Russia will stop taking payments in currencies that have been "compromised".

    "Russia will continue supplying gas in the volumes fixed in earlier contracts," Putin added.

    Putin also described as "illegitimate" the freezing of Russia's assets abroad.

    Close

    He said the United States and the European Union have declared a "real default" on their obligations to Russia.

    "Now everyone in the world knows that obligations in dollars can be defaulted," Putin said.

    Immediately after the announcement, the ruble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.
    AFP
    Tags: #Europe #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 07:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.