 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia will not fire Zircon missile at South Africa naval exercise

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

South Africa's government has long-standing ties to Moscow dating back to its struggle against apartheid, though it says it maintains a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.

November 13, 2022: Kherson liberated | Russia suffers a major setback on November 9 when it is forced to abandon the southern city of Kherson, which it occupied at the start of the war, in the face of a fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive. Four days later, AFP photographer Bulent Kilic captures the image of Kherson residents hailing Ukrainian forces as liberators. Their euphoria is tempered by fears that Russia will continue to attack the city, which it does repeatedly. (Source: AFP)

Russia's navy will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint exercise with South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday, contradicting an earlier Russian media report.

South Africa's government has long-standing ties to Moscow dating back to its struggle against apartheid, though it says it maintains a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.

But the 10-day exercise, which it is hosting off its eastern coast, coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour and has raised alarm among Western governments.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills would perform a training launch of the Zircon missile during the exercise.