'Russia will lose war:' Ukraine President Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country, and thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

"I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the strong British character.

Speaking of his country, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil".

"This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions," he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Russia will lose", Zelenskyy in a historic address, wearing his trademark olive sweatshirt. This is his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose and the victory will change the world, he declared in his address at Westminster Hall. To coincide with the visit, Sunak extended UKs ongoing support to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines to help upskill their defensive capabilities. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the surprise visit, not announced in advance due to security reasons, will also include an audience with King Charles III. According to UK government officials, the leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to Britains support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russias offensive and reinforced by long-term support. President Zelenskyys visit to the UK is a testament to his countrys courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries, Sunak said. Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory. I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," he said. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come, he said. Downing Street said the bolstered training offer will ensure Ukraines pilots are able to fly sophisticated North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) standard fighter jets in the future. As part of that long-term capability investment, the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraines defensive needs. A training programme for marines will be in addition to the recruit training programme already running in the UK, which has seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops brought to battle readiness in the last six months, and which will upskill a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year, officials said. The UK says it will continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and international community to scale the programme up in 2023. Last week, Ukrainian troops arrived in the UK to learn how to command Challenger 2 tanks, following the Sunaks decision to send the main battle tanks to Ukraine. Under his expanded offer, Sunak will provide Ukraine with longer range capabilities aimed at disrupting Russias ability to continually target Ukraines civilian and critical national infrastructure and help relieve pressure on Ukraines frontlines. During the visit, Zelenskyy and his team will also meet Britains defence and security chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss the details of the training programme. Meanwhile, the UK announced further sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russias continued bombardment of Ukraine, including the targeting of those who have helped [Russian President] Putin build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlins war machine. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the latest package hits six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russias invasion of Ukraine, as well as eight individuals and one entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites.

PTI