 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

'Russia will lose war:' Ukraine President Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

"I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the strong British character.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country, and thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

"I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the strong British character.

Speaking of his country, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil".

"This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions," he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.