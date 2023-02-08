English
    'Russia will lose war:' Ukraine President Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers

    "I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the strong British character.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country, and thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

    "I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the strong British character.

    Speaking of his country, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil".

    "This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions," he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.