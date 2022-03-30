English
    Russia vows to scale back near the capital

    Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022

    Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

    Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

    Moscow's public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

    The apparent goodwill gesture comes as Russia's troops have become bogged down and struggled to make major advances on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

    Ukraine's military said it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv, though the Pentagon said it could not corroborate Russia's claim.
    Tags: #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 09:21 am
