English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia vows 'response' if UK sends planes to Ukraine

    "Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

    AFP
    February 08, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST
    In address to the UK parliament, Zelenskyy has called on western allies to give Ukraine warplanes, calling them

    In address to the UK parliament, Zelenskyy has called on western allies to give Ukraine warplanes, calling them "wings for freedom".

    Russia on Wednesday said that it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine, warning of an escalation.

    "Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.