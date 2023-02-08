Russia vows 'response' if UK sends planes to Ukraine
"Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
AFP
February 08, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST
In address to the UK parliament, Zelenskyy has called on western allies to give Ukraine warplanes, calling them "wings for freedom".
Russia on Wednesday said that it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine, warning of an escalation.
"Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.