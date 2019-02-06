App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia: Vladimir Putin says amnesty for returning capital may be extended

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin also said the government should extend tax breaks for Russian citizens who become local tax residents.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An amnesty designed to encourage the return of capital to Russia by allowing citizens living abroad to return to the country without facing tax or other penalties could be extended by a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 6.

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin also said the government should extend tax breaks for Russian citizens who become local tax residents.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.