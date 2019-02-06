Russia: Vladimir Putin says amnesty for returning capital may be extended

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin also said the government should extend tax breaks for Russian citizens who become local tax residents.
An amnesty designed to encourage the return of capital to Russia by allowing citizens living abroad to return to the country without facing tax or other penalties could be extended by a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 6.Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin also said the government should extend tax breaks for Russian citizens who become local tax residents.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:11 pm