Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia uncovers attempted US cyber attacks on its infrastructure: Report

The reports come after the New York Times on June 15 cited sources as saying the United States had inserted potentially disruptive implants into Russia's power grid.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Russia has uncovered attempts by the United States to carry out cyber attacks on Russian infrastructure, Russia's RIA and TASS news agencies cited an unnamed security source as saying on Monday.

The reports come after the New York Times on June 15 cited sources as saying the United States had inserted potentially disruptive implants into Russia's power grid.

The Kremlin said earlier on June 17 that the US media report was worrying and showed a cyber war was, in theory, possible.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Cyber attack #Russia #United States #World News

