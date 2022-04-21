 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says 9 bodies found outside Kyiv, some 'with signs of torture'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 21, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

"International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.

April 21, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Xi Jinping calls for Asian unity against outsiders; proposes Global Security Initiative amidst Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on Asian nations to keep the future of the region in their hands and proposed a Global Security Initiative respecting the sovereignty of all countries amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a veiled attack on the US’ forays into the region with the Indo-Pacific strategy. President Xi, speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, outlined a six-point proposal for global security which broadly confirms China’s stand on Russia’s war against Ukraine to protect what Moscow states its security interests against Kyiv joining the NATO alliance.

China has declined to condemn Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine and highlighted Moscow’s concerns over NATO expansion threatening its security. In his proposals, Xi said that countries should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.

“The countries should stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one’s own security at the cost of others’ security,” he said. Also, the countries should be committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, he said, in an apparent dig at the US using sanctions as a weapon against other nations.

April 21, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says 4 buses carrying evacuees have left Mariupol

Four buses carrying evacuees from Mariupol have left the besieged and destroyed port city where Ukrainian forces are battling to retain control, the government said Thursday. "Four evacuation buses managed to leave the city yesterday through the humanitarian corridor," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media, adding that evacuations of women, children and the elderly would continue Thursday.

April 21, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, UK military says

Russian forces are advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, which continues to be hit by rocket attacks, a British military update said on Thursday. High levels of Russian air activity continue as it seeks to provide close air support to its offensive in eastern Ukraine, and to suppress and destroy Ukrainian air defence capabilities, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

"Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations. This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date," the tweet added.

April 21, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | China's Xi Jinping urges dispute resolution, opposes sanctions

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday said his government supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of sanctions. Xi’s comments in a televised address to an international forum in the southern island province of Hainan marked China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has backed Moscow, refusing to call the conflict an invasion and saying Russia was provoked by NATO’s expansion. Despite that, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying that China remains “committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.”

“We stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

China has abstained or voted with Russia on recent proposals brought before the United Nations, and China's state-controlled media has amplified Russian disinformation about Ukraine staging attacks and producing biological weapons with U.S. cooperation. Xi met with Putin in Beijing less than a month before Russia launched its Feb. 24 invasion, with the two sides issuing a joint statement affirming their “no limits" relationship.

April 21, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine.

The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week. It includes much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

A senior U.S. defense official on Wednesday said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine. Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation's military brass for their first in-person group meeting at the White House of his presidency.

It's an annual tradition that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now being resurrected as the U.S. arms Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia's invasion. “I don’t know about you, but I’ve been to Ukraine a number of times before the war ... and I knew they were tough and proud but I tell you what: They’re tougher and more proud than I thought,” Biden told military commanders. "I’m amazed at what they’re doing with your help.”

April 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Many say Joe Biden not tough enough on Russia: AP-NORC poll

Many Americans still question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he’s been too tough.

But as the war has dragged on, Americans’ desire to get involved has waned somewhat. Thirty-two percent of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict. That’s ticked back down from 40% last month, though that remains slightly higher than the 26% who said so in February. An additional 49% say the U.S. should have a minor role.

The results underscore the conundrum for the White House. As images of Russian attacks on civilians and hospitals are shared around the world, there's pressure to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin and help millions of Ukrainians under attack in their home country or fleeing for safety. But Biden must also manage the threat of escalation with Putin, who has raised the alert level on using Russia's nuclear weapons, and prevent the U.S. from getting involved in a much larger conflict.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” CIA Director William Burns said in a recent speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

April 21, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol

Relentless Russian attacks pounded the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol as a fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help, saying defenders holed up in a giant steel plant "may have only a few days or hours left.”Another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the pulverized port city failed Wednesday because of continued fighting, and the number of people fleeing the country topped 5 million.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians' new drive to seize the industrial east.With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, theSarmat. President Vladimir Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice." The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”

The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn't considered a threat.On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.

April 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to speak on Ukraine war amid expectation of new military aid

President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as he works to complete a new arms package for its military. Biden is to address Americans from the White House Roosevelt Room at 9.45 a.m. (1345 GMT) and a source familiar with the planning said he is "expected to provide an update on our efforts to support Ukraine and the assistance we are providing. The new arms package was likely to be roughly the same size as an $800 million one announced last week but details were still being worked out, another U.S. official told Reuters earlier.

On Wednesday, Biden convened U.S. military leaders in an annual White House gathering that took on special significance as the war enters a risky new phase. Opening the meeting, Biden touted the toughness of the Ukrainian military and said that NATO's unity had shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has said it has entered a new stage of its operation and is methodically seeking to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Western allies anticipate Russia's campaign could last many months, grind to a stalemate and test the battlefield capabilities of Ukrainian fighters.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext. U.S. forces are not fighting in Ukraine but are indirectly engaged, arming, training and financing its forces. The U.S. aid announced last week included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment.

If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in to well over $3 billion. After Biden's announcement, he is to fly to the Pacific Northwest on a two-day trip to promote his domestic agenda.

April 21, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Tata Steel Europe to stop doing business with Russia

The European arm of Indian steel major Tata Steel said on Wednesday that it would will stop doing business with Russia.

April 21, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Israel agrees to supply helmets, vests to Ukraine rescue services

Israel's defence minister on Wednesday authorised the supply of helmets and vests to Ukrainian rescue services after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart, an official Israeli statement said, signalling a shift in Israel's position on providing such equipment. "In the light of the request made by the Ukrainian side, Israel will provide protective gear for the needs of Ukrainian rescuers and emergency services," an English-language statement by the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said, echoing a statement by an Israeli official.

A mediator in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Israel has condemned the Russian invasion but has limited itself to humanitarian relief. It has been wary of straining relations with Moscow, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria where Israel coordinates strikes against Iranian deployments. Both the Israeli and Ukrainian officials stressed that the shipment is meant for rescue services and civilian organizations. Ukraine previously voiced frustration with Israel's refusal to provide what it deems defensive aid against Russia. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel's "measured and responsible approach" allows it to be "a credible player, one of the few that can communicate directly with both parties, and assist as required".