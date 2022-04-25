 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 million in military aid

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | The video was released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates |  A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents.

The video was released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.

The group’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, says the video was shot Sunday at the plant.

One toddler is seen wearing homemade diapers made of cellophane. People are hanging laundry on makeshift hangers.

One of the women in the video begs for help from world leaders and says she and others stuck under the plant are tired of the bombing and are desperate for their freedom.

“We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?” she says through tears.

“The children are constantly crying here -- they want to play and live,” she adds. “Stop this aggression. I ask everyone, help please, free us!”

Another woman says there are 600 civilians sheltering under the plant, without food and water.

April 25, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russian fuel depot close to Ukraine border in flames

A large fuel depot in a Russian town close to the border with Ukraine is on fire, the emergency situations ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday. "A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk," around 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the Ukraine border, which serves as a logistics base for Moscow's military operation in its pro-Western neighbour, the agencies quoted the ministry as saying.

April 25, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge

The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said President Joe Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week. Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he planned to meet with the U.S. officials in Kyiv on Sunday, but the Biden administration refused to confirm that or discuss any details of a possible visit.

It was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. Some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv. Officials say the remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began.

April 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Blinken told Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv Sunday, the first visit by high-level American representatives to Ukraine since Russia invaded, US officials said. The trip, which the United States confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, came as many in the country celebrated Orthodox Easter. Blinken and Austin expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine.

April 25, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia,IAEADirector General RafaelGrossisaid on Saturday.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement."We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that theIAEAand its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.

"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at theZaporizhzhiafacility which is currently controlled by Russia.Grossisaid theIAEAwas still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunctChornobylplant.

Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

April 25, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | UN chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.N. statement said on Saturday. Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The U.N. aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine. The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.

April 25, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday. "Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update.

"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.

Reuters could not immediately to verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.

Belgorod is a city and the administrative centre of Russia's Belgorod region, north of the border with Ukraine.

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia said on Friday it wanted to control all of southern Ukraine. Kyiv said this showed Moscow had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.

April 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Turkey ready to assist in negotiations

Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a telephone call, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday. Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Ukraine's Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle. Ukraine has sought security guarantees from various countries during talks.

April 25, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant

Russian forces are attempting to storm theAzovstalplant in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviserOleksiyArestovychsaid on Sunday.Arestovychwrote on Facebook that "Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders ofAzovstaland more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant".TheAzovstalsteel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city.

April 25, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine blames Russia after Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails on Sunday

No humanitarian routes were established out of the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, blaming Russian forces for not holding their fire.Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian side would try again on Monday to establish safe passage out of Mariupol. She called for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to travel to Moscow before visiting Kyiv next week, to demand a ceasefire and open up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol. "This is what Guterres should talk about in Moscow, if he is preparing to talk about peace," Vereshchuk said.

April 25, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine

Russia said on Sunday a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine was shelled from across the frontier, state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying. Vladimir Pertsev, the official, said there were no casualties or damage after one projectile landed in a field, according to TASS.