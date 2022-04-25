Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 million in military aid

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | The video was released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents.
The video was released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.
The group’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, says the video was shot Sunday at the plant.
One toddler is seen wearing homemade diapers made of cellophane. People are hanging laundry on makeshift hangers.
One of the women in the video begs for help from world leaders and says she and others stuck under the plant are tired of the bombing and are desperate for their freedom.
“We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?” she says through tears.
“The children are constantly crying here -- they want to play and live,” she adds. “Stop this aggression. I ask everyone, help please, free us!”
Another woman says there are 600 civilians sheltering under the plant, without food and water.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russian fuel depot close to Ukraine border in flames
A large fuel depot in a Russian town close to the border with Ukraine is on fire, the emergency situations ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday. "A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk," around 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the Ukraine border, which serves as a logistics base for Moscow's military operation in its pro-Western neighbour, the agencies quoted the ministry as saying.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge
The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.
They also said President Joe Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week. Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he planned to meet with the U.S. officials in Kyiv on Sunday, but the Biden administration refused to confirm that or discuss any details of a possible visit.
It was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. Some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv. Officials say the remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Blinken told Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv Sunday, the first visit by high-level American representatives to Ukraine since Russia invaded, US officials said. The trip, which the United States confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, came as many in the country celebrated Orthodox Easter. Blinken and Austin expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants
Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia,IAEADirector General RafaelGrossisaid on Saturday.
This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement."We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that theIAEAand its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.
"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at theZaporizhzhiafacility which is currently controlled by Russia.Grossisaid theIAEAwas still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunctChornobylplant.
Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | UN chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.N. statement said on Saturday. Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The U.N. aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine. The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border
Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday. "Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update.
"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.
Reuters could not immediately to verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.
Belgorod is a city and the administrative centre of Russia's Belgorod region, north of the border with Ukraine.
The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.
Russia said on Friday it wanted to control all of southern Ukraine. Kyiv said this showed Moscow had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Turkey ready to assist in negotiations
Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a telephone call, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday. Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Ukraine's Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle. Ukraine has sought security guarantees from various countries during talks.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces are attempting to storm theAzovstalplant in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviserOleksiyArestovychsaid on Sunday.Arestovychwrote on Facebook that "Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders ofAzovstaland more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant".TheAzovstalsteel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine blames Russia after Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails on Sunday
No humanitarian routes were established out of the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, blaming Russian forces for not holding their fire.Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian side would try again on Monday to establish safe passage out of Mariupol. She called for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to travel to Moscow before visiting Kyiv next week, to demand a ceasefire and open up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol. "This is what Guterres should talk about in Moscow, if he is preparing to talk about peace," Vereshchuk said.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine
Russia said on Sunday a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine was shelled from across the frontier, state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying. Vladimir Pertsev, the official, said there were no casualties or damage after one projectile landed in a field, according to TASS.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Convulsed by war, tearful Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that light would defeat darkness and Kyiv would triumph over Russia as Ukrainians marked a bitterly emotional Orthodox Easter overshadowed by the grinding two-month-old war. Ukrainians flocked to churches on Sunday morning to mark what they call the Great Day after their centuries-old tradition of midnight Easter services was abandoned the night before over fears of Russian shelling and a nationwide curfew.
Zelenskiy spoke to Ukrainians in a video address from Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral exactly two months since the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine that it calls a "special military operation". "This great holiday gives us hope and an unwavering belief that light will defeat darkness, good will defeat evil, life will defeat death and therefore Ukraine is certain to triumph," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians.
Not far from the eastern front line where fighting is raging, shelling rumbled as a priest led a service for a congregation of three in Kramatorsk city where authorities have been rushing to evacuate people who are still there. Below Kyiv's skyline of golden onion domes, hundreds of churchgoers gathered at Volodymyr Cathedral. Some shed tears and prayed for an end to the war. They said the holiday had taken on greater emotional significance because of the national hardship.
"We've started to value everything a little differently, you value every day differently because you understand that you could lose this," said Darya Barabash, 30, who was expecting a baby girl. Long queues formed outside the cathedral as worshippers carrying baskets of ornately painted Easter eggs and paska, a traditional Ukrainian Easter bread, waited to receive blessings from a priest.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine war stark reminder that our dependency on Russian fossil fuels not sustainable: EU chief
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said Russia’s war in Ukraine was a stark reminder that the dependency on Russian fossil fuels is not sustainable, and she pitched for a deeper cooperation between India and the EU to expand the use of clean energy. On the first day of her two-day visit to India, von der Leyen went to the TERI Gram campus in Haryana and addressed an event at the headquarters of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
In her address at the ISA, she talked about the need for sustainable ways of doing business using clean energy and also emphasised the need for switching to “home-grown clean energies” in the wake of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The European Commission President said the energy policy has become the security policy as well.
“For us, Europeans, it is a stark reminder that our dependency on Russian fossil fuels is not sustainable. Because how can you do business with someone, who openly threatens Europe and wages war against one of your closest neighbours,” she asked. “Because every kilowatt-hour of electricity we generate from solar, wind, hydropower or biomass reduces our dependency on fossil fuels in general. This is why the European Commission will present next month a new solar strategy of the European Union, as part of REPowerEU,” von der Leyen said.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Blinken, Austin in Kyiv: Reports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. The Biden administration is yet to confirm the meeting, however an adviser to Zelensky was cited as confirming it by the Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and others. The leaders were expected to discuss additional military assistance as Russia increases its forces in the eastern part of the country, according to an announcement from Zelensky on Saturday.
“I don’t think that this is a big secret. The people from the U.S. are coming to us tomorrow. I shall … meeting with the State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense secretary who are coming to us,” Zelensky said to reporters during a briefing.Blinken and Austin’s visit marks the most senior U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24. A source in the Biden administration told Axios that Blinken is expected to testify before both the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees starting Tuesday following his trip.
The Hill has reached out to the State Department, the Department of Defense and the White House for comment on the meeting. It comes as many Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter, despite Russia’s ongoing attack. “We are enduring dark times. And on this bright day, most of us are not in bright clothes,” Zelensky said in remarks on Sunday. “But we are fighting for a bright idea. On the bright side. And the truth, people, the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side.”
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says it hit Russian command post
The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it came under attack. He said their fate was unknown. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation: Ukraine official
The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion. The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
“Yes, they’re meeting with the president. Let’s hope something will be decided on further help,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told Russian lawyer and activist Mark Feygin on his YouTube show “Feygin Live.” The United States has not yet commented. Before the session with Blinken and Austin, Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.
"You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,'' he said. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a top U.S. official was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris, five days before Russia’s invasion. While the West has funneled military equipment to Ukraine, Zelenskyy has stressed repeatedly that his country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defense systems and warplanes.
In an apparent boost for Ukraine, polling agencies said French President Emmanuel Macron would win reelection over far right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has faced questions about her ties to Moscow. The result was hailed by France’s allies in the European Union as a reassuring sign of stability and continued support for Ukraine. France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Civilians in steelworks beg for aid: Ukraine
