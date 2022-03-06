English
    Russia-Ukraine War: Men line up to join Ukrainian army

    While an order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription, many have also volunteered to fight

    Associated Press
    March 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
    Members of an Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front on March 1, 2022.

    Hundreds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army. An order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription.

    But some like Volodymyr Onysko volunteered to fight.

    Follow our LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War here

    "We know why we are here. We know why we defend our country. And our guys that are actually standing there and fighting Russian military forces," Onysko told Britain's Sky News. "We know what we are doing and that's why we will win."

    Others, like British Army veteran Mark Ayres, travelled to Ukraine to help.

    Ayres said the Ukrainian people have been inspiring and it's galvanized everybody. "I've got no illusions. I've got no romantic ideas of war or like I'm going to be some hero' or make a difference but it is what I do," Ayres said.
    Tags: #Russia-Ukraine war #world
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 09:36 am
