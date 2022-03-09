Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: US giants McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia

Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Unintended impact of sanctions on Moscow
Russian economic chaos triggered by sanctions and 'self-sanctioning' by firms is affecting energy and commodity markets much more than intended by the West
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: United States President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, AFP reported. The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden's hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices. "We're banning all
Meanwhile, Britain also said Tuesday it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year, in line with new sanctions announced by the United States following the invasion of Ukraine. "This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports -– which make up 8.0 percent of UK demand," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted. The oil sanction does not apply to Russian natural gas, which accounts for some four percent of UK supply. But Kwarteng said he was "exploring options to end this altogether". The announcement came in coordination with an embargo on Russian oil announced by US President Joe Biden.
Notably, prices of nickel have soared over 100% in the last few days as the Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a shortage of the metal, threatening to disrupt production of batteries for electric vehicles. Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel needs.
The increased prices may also drag the margins of the EV industry. Nickel prices soared by as much as 111% on March 8, momentarily surpassing $100,000 per tonne. The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted trade due to the surge when three-month nickel was up 66 percent at $80,000 per tonne.
United States president Joe Biden wants a rapid shift to EVs to stop “tyrants like Putin” using fossil fuels as weapon. "Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon," said Biden.Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and analysis on the situation.
Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.
“Why shouldn’t I cry?” Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. “I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in this encircled city of 430,000, and Tuesday brought no relief: An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.
Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days. Read more here
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Ukraine girl plays the violin in a bomb shelter. Foreign ministry shares video
In the latest video from war-torn Ukraine, a young girl trapped in a bomb shelter plays a soulful track on the violin. The video was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter on Monday. The 48-second clip is a symbol of hope amid uncertainty and turmoil in the former Soviet republic that has been withstanding a Russian invasion for 13 days.
“In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night”,” the ministry tweeted along with the video that has over 38,000 views so far. See story here
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia
McDonald's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia on Tuesday, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine by companies that define America for much of the world.
Pepsi and McDonald's were corporate pioneers whose work with the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet Russian state decades ago were seen as improving international relations. All four companies have major operations in Russia.
McDonald's said it would go on paying salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia as it closed 847 restaurants. The first location to open in Russia, in central Moscow's Pushkin Square in 1990, became a symbol of flourishing American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.
Starbucks Corp is temporarily closing hundreds of stores. PepsiCo Inc will suspend all advertising in Russia and stop the sale of its drinks brands, while continuing to sell essentials such as milk and baby food. Rival Coca-Cola Co said it will suspend its business there.
Coca-Cola was the official drink of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, despite the US boycotting the event in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read full here
The Russia-Ukraine crisis may slow down Fed's pace of rising interest rates. This is positive for gold, which, says Chirag Mehta of Quantum, investors must hold on to, at all times, because the risks are high.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Ukraine war may have limited impact on domestic credit market: Report
The direct impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the domestic credit markets appears to be limited as the banking system has adequate liquidity but not the market as a whole, as per a report. According to India Ratings, overall, the duration and intensity of the war will be the key determinant for the macro and micro risks.
Although the direct impact seems to be limited on the credit based on limited escalation from the ongoing situation, the rippling effect will be disproportionately higher in case the war continues for long. From a financing point of view, the agency said the domestic banking system has adequate liquidity; but, this does not ensure market and balance-sheet liquidity for the system as a whole.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Wall Street ends down in rocky session as US bans import of Russian crude oil
Major US stock indices ended lower in rocky trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion. Losses accelerated into the end of Tuesday's up-and-down session, a day after steep declines that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirm it was in a bear market. The benchmark S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight session.
-- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to 32,632.64, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,170.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,795.55.
-- Defensive sectors were the biggest decliners, with consumer staples falling 2.6 percent, healthcare dropping 2.1 percent and utilities down 1.6 percent.
-- Gains in megacap growth stocks, such as Tesla, Meta Platforms and Alphabet, helped mitigate losses for the S&P 500.
-- The energy sector, a standout performer this year, continued its charge higher, rising 1.4 percent.
-- Brent crude topped $130 per barrel along with other commodities, triggering alarm over surging inflation and the impact on global economic growth. US gasoline prices hit a record on Tuesday.
-- Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 78 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 525 new lows. About 19 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, the most in over a year, compared with the 13.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. Read details here
Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Global shares slip as oil surges in volatile trade after US ban on Russian crude
Global share markets fell on Tuesday as oil prices climbed yet further, driven by the United States banning Russian oil and other energy imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday, while Britain said it would phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. The news added to volatility in the markets and stoked fears of inflation rising as European and other economies cooled.
-- Benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9 percent higher, while US crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6 percent increase.
-- The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell by 0.8 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent. The STOXX 600 was down 0.51 percent.
-- Gold held near record highs on Tuesday, after investors made a beeline for the traditional safe-haven metal on mounting fears around the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Spot gold dropped 0.1 percent to $2,050.97 an ounce.
-- The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted nickel trading on Tuesday after prices doubled in just hours to a record $100,000 per tonne, fuelled by a race to cover short positions.
-- The rally in oil and other commodities has heightened investor fears about global inflation. Data this week is expected to show the US consumer price index climbed a stratospheric 7.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in February, up from 7.5 percent in January.
-- Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the European Union plans as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending.
-- The news pushed up both the euro and the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes. The euro bounced back from a 22-month low against the dollar, which it hit the previous session, and was last flat against the dollar at $1.0899. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 11.2 basis points to 1.861 percent after hitting a two-month low on Monday. The dollar index fell 0.082 percent.
UBS Global Wealth Management recommended a neutral stance on equities and advised clients to hold commodities, energy stocks and the US dollar as portfolio hedges in the short term. Investors are also carefully watching a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday. The prospect of stagflation has prompted economists to suggest policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year. Read here
Nickel prices soar over supply shortage on Ukraine; EV battery output under threat
Prices of nickel have soared over 100% in the last few days as the Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a shortage of the metal, threatening to disrupt production of batteries for electric vehicles. The increased prices may also drag the margins of the EV industry.
Nickel prices soared by as much as 111% on March 8, momentarily surpassing $100,000 per tonne. The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted trade due to the surge when three-month nickel was up 66 percent at $80,000 per tonne.
United States president Joe Biden wants a rapid shift to EVs to stop “tyrants like Putin” using fossil fuels as weapon. "Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon," said Biden.
The comments from Biden came as the US announced a ban on oil, gas and coal imports from Russia. Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel needs. Read full here
