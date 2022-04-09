Russia-Ukraine War LIVE | Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike

Paris-based graffiti legend C215 puts the final touches on a blue and yellow portrait of a young girl on a Kyiv bus shelter, a colourful contrast with the badly damaged buildings nearby. C215 gives AFP a tour of his works, including one on a rusty signboard near the city's TV tower that was targeted in a deadly Russian missile strike on March 2 which killed five people. (Image: AFP)

-- Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike-- Ukraine and allies blame Russia for strike on station that killed over 50-- US believes Russia used short-range ballistic missile in railway station strike - US official-- Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave-- Condemning Bucha cruelty, EU offers speedy start for Ukraine membership-- EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters-- UK urges citizens to avoid 'unsafe' Russian airlines

-- EU says resuming diplomatic presence in Kyiv

Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike

Ukraine called for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians. The city's mayor estimated about 4,000 people were gathered there at the time. (Reuters)

50 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian rail station

US believes Russia used short-range ballistic missile in railway station strike - US official

The United States believes Russia used a short range ballistic missile to strike a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday, a senior U.S. defense official said. Ukraine said at least 50 people were killed and many more wounded in a strike on a station in the city of Kramatorsk that was packed with civilians hoping to flee the threat of a major Russian offensive. The U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Pentagon believes Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile in the strike but that the motivation for the attack was not clear. (Reuters)

Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave

Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed while Russian troops occupied the town just northwest of Kyiv. Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor's office in Bucha, said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. "There are witnesses who can confirm that these people were killed by the Russian forces. Without any reason, they were just walking down the street or being evacuated," he told Reuters. (Reuters)

Condemning Bucha cruelty, EU offers speedy start for Ukraine membership

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha showed the "cruel face" of Russia's army and pledged to try to speed Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. During a visit to Bucha, where forensic investigators started to exhume bodies from a mass grave, von der Leyen looked visibly moved by what she saw in the town northwest of Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces. (Reuters)

EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia's top lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin's two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU's official journal on Friday. Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". (Reuters)

UK urges citizens to avoid 'unsafe' Russian airlines

British citizens should avoid Russian airlines due to safety concerns, following a decision by Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put Russia on a safety watchlist, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. "I urge all British nationals to avoid flying with a Russian airline," Shapps said in a statement, adding the CAA had acted "due to our concerns that the Russian authorities are actively promoting unsafe practices". (Reuters)

EU says resuming diplomatic presence in Kyiv

The European Union will resume its diplomatic presence in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after temporarily moving it to Poland after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc said on Friday. Matti Maasikas, head of the EU delegation in Ukraine, joined top EU officials visiting the country on Friday and will remain in Kyiv to reopen the delegation and assess conditions for staff to return, the bloc's diplomatic service said. (Reuters)





