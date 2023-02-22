Russia-Ukraine war: China sailing on two boats

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, China’s leaders attempted to balance two fundamentally incompatible questions.

First, it was an opportunity to bolster a bipolar world - China’s entente with Russia is aimed to counterbalance American power and alleviate growing strategic pressure from the West. The Chinese government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, opposed economic sanctions against Russia, and abstained or sided with Russia in United Nations votes on the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Beijing has defended the concept of territorial sovereignty – read Ukraine’s sovereignty – and has called for an end to hostilities.

Second, although Moscow is an ally in this growing axis of anti-West, non-democratic powers, there is a genuine Beijing apprehension about the course this conflict could take to impact adversely the future of President Xi Jinping’s favourite Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the world’s largest ever infrastructure project, in Europe. US sanctions and related financial restrictions could imperil the transport of Chinese goods through Russia and Belarus.

Former Indian ambassador to China, Vijay Nambiar, told Moneycontrol: “China would not like to keep Russia off balance. It is also aware of the chances of the conflict escalating with the West backing and willing Ukraine to take the attack further into the Russian mainland. For China, the BRI project is supremely important and the project’s land connectivity with the European Union (EU) is very significant for it to increase its influence in the region.”

That the Beijing-Moscow alliance is in place – with the former as the senior partner – is scarcely in doubt. Amidst the year-long war in Ukraine, trade between China and Russia is on the rise. Chinese and Russian diplomats maintain regular contact and bilateral military exercises continue as if there was no conflict in the region.

“China is not too happy with its inability to drive a wedge between US and Europe that it has always sought, and that alliance, which is at unprecedented levels now. At the same time, it has conveyed to the West that it does not support violating sovereignty as Russia has done,” explained Nambiar, who spent his early years in the diplomatic service specialising in the Chinese language serving in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Evidence, however, suggests that as the devastating war in Europe completes a year, a frustrated Russia may just decide to up the ante and this cosy China-Russia-Iran-North Korea alliance could be shaken, if not stirred.

On February 20, the US dropped a bombshell when it alleged that China is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia for the Ukraine war – a claim strongly denied by Beijing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Chinese firms were already providing ‘non-lethal support’ to Russia and new information suggested Beijing could now provide ‘lethal support’. Such an escalation would mean ‘serious consequences’ for China, he warned. He was speaking to CBS News after he met China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference.

Beijing said the claims were false and accused Washington of spreading lies, while also denying that Moscow has requested military equipment.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," China's foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a press briefing the same day.

So, could China help ally Russia with heavy arms and ammunition? Says former Indian ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale: “There is no doubt that Chinese equipment, particularly drones, are being used by Russia in the Ukrainian war. Chinese technology is indeed very good.’’

Ambassador Nambiar, too, does not rule out Chinese arms supply to its ally Russia.

The US has sanctioned a Chinese company for allegedly providing satellite imagery of Ukraine to the mercenary Wagner Group, which supplies Russia with thousands of fighters.

The US is also concerned about China helping Russia evade Western sanctions designed to cripple Russia's economy. China's trade with Russia has been growing, and it is one of the biggest markets for Russian oil, gas, and coal.

China has been quick to point out that India too has been buying Russian oil, which does not make New Delhi a Russian ally but a case of a country pursuing its national interest.

NATO members, including the US, are sending a variety of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine, including tanks but have stopped short of sending fighter jets – as yet.

Reacting to Western criticism, Chinese foreign minister Wang said testily that China had "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire" for the Ukraine war.

China, he said, would publish a document that laid out its position on settling the conflict – importantly, the document would state that the territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a ‘peace speech’ on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Xi’s speech, according to diplomatic circles, would call for peace without condemning Russia.

The crucial aspect is whether China can – or is interested – in the Russia-Ukraine war coming to an end. Says ambassador Bambawale: “I am not sure if China can bring this war to an end because that can only happen if one side claims victory – ‘we have won’. That is not happening. Putin needs to tell his people something. Ukraine has been utterly devastated, but they have managed to defy Russia, which boasted that the war would come to an end in seven days. The war is nearly a year old.”

In his estimation, not all Chinese plans have gone according to plan – particularly the statement, which claimed that their relationship with Russia has no limits. “I am sure that China is regretting its statement, saying their partnership with Russia has ‘no limits’, issued days before Moscow launched the offensive against Ukraine. With Russian arms export in the doldrums with this ongoing war, there is also little doubt that China will take advantage of the situation and try to replace traditional Russian military hardware importers, particularly in the developing world. India, a traditional arms exporter from Russia, can tie up with other countries, but the same cannot be said about smaller, developing countries,” Bambawale, who is the author of `Rising to the China Challenge Winning Through Strategic Patience and Economic Growth’, told Moneycontrol.

According to him, predicting the future course – post February 24, the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war – is onerous. “It is difficult to say. While it is true that Ukraine has been devastated, and it would take a minimum of $1 trillion for its reconstruction, Kyiv can fight for a long time, given the international support they have. If there is assistance coming from Europe and the US by way of equipment, food and other assistance, Ukraine can go on.”

All told, the one-year war has created certain opportunities as well as risks for Beijing. The risks include a toxic political situation, which threatens China’s reputation and image abroad because of its close ties with Russia.

Western economic sanctions enacted in response to the war have created challenges for Beijing in carrying out the BRI as sanctions and related financial restrictions are likely to imperil the transport of goods through parts of Europe.

The war has established grounds for the further consolidation of the NATO alliance, which China sees as aiding US geopolitical goals and not just a defensive alliance.

On the flip side, the conflict has opened some major opportunities for China. A weakened Russia may drive Moscow away from the West and closer to Beijing as China's junior partner, which is exactly how China has seen the relationship over the years.

A loss for the US and NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has grave consequences: an emboldened China could certainly get more adventurous with Taiwan and India.