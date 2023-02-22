 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia-Ukraine war: China sailing on two boats

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Beijing has built up a significant anti-US coalition with Moscow during this one-year-long conflict, but fears about the war escalating in Europe and impacting BRI, President Xi’s grand project, are genuine; Russia has used Chinese drones in the war, say former Indian ambassadors to China.

On February 20, the US dropped a bombshell when it alleged that China is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia for the Ukraine war – a claim strongly denied by Beijing.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, China’s leaders attempted to balance two fundamentally incompatible questions.

First, it was an opportunity to bolster a bipolar world - China’s entente with Russia is aimed to counterbalance American power and alleviate growing strategic pressure from the West. The Chinese government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, opposed economic sanctions against Russia, and abstained or sided with Russia in United Nations votes on the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Beijing has defended the concept of territorial sovereignty – read Ukraine’s sovereignty – and has called for an end to hostilities.

Second, although Moscow is an ally in this growing axis of anti-West, non-democratic powers, there is a genuine Beijing apprehension about the course this conflict could take to impact adversely the future of President Xi Jinping’s favourite Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the world’s largest ever infrastructure project, in Europe. US sanctions and related financial restrictions could imperil the transport of Chinese goods through Russia and Belarus.