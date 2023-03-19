 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia-Ukraine War: 20 years since the Iraq War, the steady crisis of civilisation

Sandipan Deb
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

Rebuilding Ukraine could cost more than $1 trillion, an epic human tragedy. The world has likely forgotten that other catastrophe which began on March 19, exactly two decades ago.

A file footage from the Iraq War in the city of Basra on April 3, 2003. (Photo: Giles Penfound/Wikimedia Commons)

It has now been more than a year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and there seems to be no end in sight for the war, which has possibly led to the deaths of several hundred thousand soldiers and civilian. Critical infrastructure in large parts of Ukraine has been crippled. According to the World Bank, the country’s gross domestic product shrank by 35 per cent in 2022, and in October, projected that the population share with income below the national poverty line would rise to almost 60 per cent by the end of last year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has estimated that rebuilding Ukraine could cost more than $1 trillion.

Whatever the justifications for the war and whichever way it ends, this is a terrible human tragedy on an epic scale.

So, it may be useful to remember another such catastrophe that began exactly 20 years ago and which the world seems to have forgotten. On March 19, 2003, US President George W Bush launched Operation Iraqi Freedom. It began with massive air strikes described as “shock and awe”. The next day, ground forces led by United States and Britain moved in. On April 9, Baghdad fell to the coalition troops, and on May 1, President Bush declared the “end of major combat operations” in his “mission accomplished” speech aboard the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

This was an incredibly premature announcement. Since then, Iraq has been savaged by civil war, terrorist attacks that have killed many thousands of civilians and innocents, constant political instability, widespread corruption, sectarian tensions and an extremist insurgency that at one point had seized a third of the country.