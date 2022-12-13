 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successes

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

A Ukrainian serviceman walks as seeds burn in a grain silos after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

Russia and Ukraine said on Tuesday that the situation on the battlefield in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk was difficult and claimed successes in repelling each other's attacks.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of four regions in Ukraine which Moscow proclaimed as its own in September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies denounced as a "sham," coercive referendum.

Advancing in some areas the region was difficult, the top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the territory in eastern Ukraine said, but added that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control.

"A little more than 50% of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion controlled by Moscow, told Russian state-owned news agency RIA.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Fierce fighting in the region in recent weeks has left unclear which parts of Donetsk are under Russian and Ukrainian control.