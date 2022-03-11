English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 11, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 100,000 evacuated amid blockade

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelensky said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.

    Zelensky said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine. But "the occupiers launched

    a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be", he said in a video statement, describing it as "outright terror".

    The Ukrainian leader said that, of the around 100,000 people who had been able to leave other Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors over the past two days, some 40,000 had fled on Thursday alone.

    Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out an air strike on Wednesday on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, killing three people, including a young girl.

    Moscow Thursday promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee onto its soil, but Kyiv has previously rejected evacuation routes leading into Russia.
    • March 11, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

      The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday. Biosecurity experts say Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

      Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, COVID-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO. In response to questions from Reuters about its work with Ukraine ahead of and during Russia's invasion, the WHO said in an email that it has collaborated with Ukrainian public health labs for several years to promote security practices that help prevent "accidental or deliberate release of pathogens."

      "As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said. The WHO would not say when it had made the recommendation nor did it provide specifics about the kinds of pathogens or toxins housed in Ukraine's laboratories. The agency also did not answer questions about whether its recommendations were followed.

    • March 11, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 100,000 evacuated amid blockade

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs. But he said the Russian refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol, a port city in the south, was “outright terror.”

      “They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor. The city of 430,000 has been without food supplies, running water and electricity for 10 days. Ukrainian officials say about 1,300 people have died, including three in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital on Wednesday.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 11, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN Security Council to discuss Russia claim

      The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss what Russia claims are ''the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine.'' Council diplomats confirmed the meeting scheduled for 10 am EST, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Russia requested the meeting in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky.

      The request came after the Biden administration rejected the accusation, made without evidence by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, that Ukraine was running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. White House press secretary Jen Psaki Psaki called Russia's claim ''preposterous.'' On Wednesday, warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbour it has invaded.

      ''This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,'' Psaki tweeted. But Dmitry Chumakov, another Russian deputy UN ambassador, repeated the accusation Wednesday, urging Western media to cover ''the news about secret biological laboratories in Ukraine.''

    • March 11, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against 'Russian invaders'

      Facebook said Thursday that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians. "As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders,'" Facebook's parent company Meta said in a statement.

    • March 11, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi

      An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said. The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said. India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy. Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.

      According to the details shared by the students with PTI, the first flight was for first, second and third-year students. The second flight is for fourth and fifth-year students and the third is for those with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any other who may have been left behind, they said. The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine. The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 11, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

      Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough Thursday in their first top-level talks since Moscow's invasion two weeks ago, as Russian forces advanced on Kyiv and faced new accusations they attacked a humanitarian corridor into Mariupol. After talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had been "no progress", even on a 24-hour ceasefire, although Lavrov said Moscow would keep talking.

      Moscow's military advances have sparked fears the capital Kyiv could soon be surrounded. Russian forces were encircling at least four major Ukrainian cities Thursday and armoured vehicles rolled up to Kyiv's northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the population had fled, adding that the city "has been transformed into a fortress". 

    • March 11, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of 'attack' on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

      Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol. Zelensky said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine. But "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be", he said in a video statement, describing it as "outright terror".

      The Ukrainian leader said that, of the around 100,000 people who had been able to leave other Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors over the past two days, some 40,000 had fled on Thursday alone.  Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out an air strike on Wednesday on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, killing three people, including a young girl. Moscow Thursday promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee onto its soil, but Kyiv has previously rejected evacuation routes leading into Russia.

    • March 11, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

      Good morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine War. We will bring you all the latest development from the conflict. Stay tune with moneycontrol.com

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.