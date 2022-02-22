English
    Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | EU says it will impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis

    the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there, drawing U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions.

    It was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of an invasion of Ukraine that the United States and its allies have warned about for weeks since the area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.

    There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that troops' mission would be to uphold the peace.

    In a lengthy televised address packed with grievances against the West, Putin, looking visibly angry, described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and that he was confident the Russian people would support his decision.

    Russian state television showed Putin, joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signing a decree recognising the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - along with agreements on cooperation and friendship.

    Defying Western warnings against such a move, Putin had announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France earlier, both of whom voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.

    Moscow's action may well torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. The rouble extended its losses as Putin spoke, at one point sliding beyond 80 per dollar.

    Biden will issue an executive order soon prohibiting "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions, the White House said. It will "also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    Psaki said measures being rolled out in response to Putin's decree were separate from sanctions the United States and its allies have been readying if Russia invades Ukraine.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the executive order "is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law."

    The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Ukraine at 9 p.m. EST Monday (0200 GMT on Tuesday), a Russian diplomat said, following a request by the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said European Union countries have agreed to impose a limited set of sanctions "targeting those who are responsible" for Russia's recognition of the rebel regions.

    British foreign minister Liz Truss said in a Twitter post that on Tuesday the government will announce new sanctions on Russia in response to Putin's decision.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of continuing to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine and "trying to stage a pretext" for a further invasion. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

    In his address, Putin delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recent as the tensions over NATO's eastward expansion - a major irritant for Moscow in the present crisis.

    With his decision, Putin brushed off Western warnings that such a step would be illegal, kill off peace negotiations and trigger sanctions.

    "I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," Putin said.

    He said earlier that "if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."
    • February 22, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Tokyo stocks down on Ukraine crisis, oil prices rise

      Tokyo stocks slumped and oil prices rose on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.46 percent or 391.72 points at 26,519.15 around 30 minutes after the opening bell, dipping more than two percent. The broader Topix index was down 1.10 percent or 21.02 points at 1,889.66.

      The dollar bought 114.67 yen -- seen as a safe-haven currency -- in early Asian trade, firming from 114.82 yen in London late Monday. Oil prices spiked, with WTI up 3.14 percent to $93.93 per barrel and Brent North Sea gaining 1.98 percent to $95.39 per barrel. In a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv, Putin ordered Russia's military to act as peacekeepers in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

      Investors in Tokyo were spooked by Putin's announcement, which defied Western threats of sanctions. Falls in the Japanese market were due to "intensifying tensions in Ukraine," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:58 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | EU says it will impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

      The European Union's top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion of the country.  EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel say in a joint statement that the recognition is a blatant violation of international law. The statement adds that the bloc will react with sanctions and reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. 

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Joe Biden blocks trade, investment in parts of Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia

      US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order blocking trade and investment in parts of Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The White House, which described the Russian actions as blatant violation of Moscow's international commitments, said that economic sanctions are in the pipeline.

      The move came as Putin escalated the Ukrainian crisis by recognising two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent. We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. The Executive Order signed by Biden prohibits new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine, she said. The executive order also provides authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.

      To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine, she said, adding that the US is continuing to closely consult with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia's ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine. Biden on Monday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's ongoing escalation along the borders of Ukraine.

      The leaders strongly condemned President Putin's decision to recognise the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as independent. They discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps, the White House said. Soon thereafter, Biden also spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

      Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognise the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions, the White House said. Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine, it added.

      In a joint statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul and House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers demanded that the US must immediately impose real costs for this blatant act of aggression and flagrant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, the sanctions previewed by the White House thus far are the definition of impotence. With reports that Putin is now sending troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk under the guise of peacekeepers,' now is not the time for symbolic pinpricks that will serve only to embolden Putin and endanger our friends in Ukraine, they said. Unfortunately, the sanctions previewed by the White House thus far are the definition of impotence.

      Now is the time for President Biden to impose sanctions that strike at the heart of the Russian economy, and permanently end Nord Stream 2 once and for all, as he promised the world he would do, the two Republicans said.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to nation: ''We are not afraid of anyone''

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is not afraid of anyone or anything." He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there. The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Russia now has right to build military bases in eastern Ukraine

      Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions under treaties signed by President Vladimir Putin with their separatist leaders. Putin on Monday officially recognised the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - as independent statelets, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill peace negotiations.

      Under the two identical friendship treaties, submitted by Putin for ratification by parliament, Russia has the right to build bases in the separatist regions and they, on paper, can do the same in Russia. The parties commit to defend each other and sign separate agreements on military cooperation and on recognition of each other's borders.

      The border issue is significant because the separatists claim parts of the two regions that are currently under the control of Ukraine. A Russian parliament member and former Donetsk political leader told Reuters last month that the separatists would look to Russia to help them wrest control of these areas. The 31-point treaties also say Russia and the breakaway statelets will work to integrate their economies. Both of them are former industrial areas in need of massive support to rebuild after eight years of war with Ukrainian government forces. The 10-year treaties are automatically renewable for further five-year periods unless one of the parties gives notice to withdraw.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Japan likely to join any US-led sanctions on Russia

      Japan will likely join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia, including a ban on chip and other key technology exports, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision by the world's No. 3 economy to join its U.S. ally and other G7 industrialised nations in threatening economic sanctions comes as the crisis in Europe deepens, with the Russian leader on Monday ordering troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognizes as independent states.

      The technology export ban Japan is mulling would be broader than that imposed on Russia in 2014 after it occupied the Crimea, with Tokyo also mulling tighter restrictions on Russian banks, the Yomiuri said. Government ministers were not immediately available for comment. Japan in the past has taken a softer diplomatic approach to Russia than the United States, with successive Japanese leaders courting Putin in an attempt to secure the return of islands occupied by Russian forces at the end of World War Two. Energy-poor Japan also buys gas from its neighbour.

      More recently, however, Tokyo has become concerned about a revival in Russian military activity in East Asia and Moscow's deepening security cooperation with neighbouring China. Although Japan is no longer a major exporter of semiconductors, with only a 10% share of the global chip market, it is a key manufacturer of specialised electronic components, such as automotive chips and image sensors, and dominates in other industrial fields, such as high tech manufacturing equipment.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

      Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw unusually large columns of military harware moving through the breakaway city of Donetsk after Putin told Russia's defence ministry to send forces into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there.

      The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of a fullscale invasion. The area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice. There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that the troops' mission would a peacekeeping operation.

      In a lengthy televised address packed with grievances against the West, Putin, looking visibly angry, described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and that he was confident the Russian people would support his decision.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission

      Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there, drawing U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions.

      It was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of an invasion of Ukraine that the United States and its allies have warned about for weeks since the area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice. There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that troops' mission would be to uphold the peace.

    • February 22, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

      Welcome to the Russia-Ukraine LIVE blog. We will update you with all the developments on the issue.

