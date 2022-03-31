Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation.
The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks
of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.
The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral – dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded – in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.
Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine’s proposal.
Russia-Ukraine war: Fighting has wrecked the home of the child, named Daria, in Irpin. (Representational image)
Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday. Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week, has driven around a quarter of Ukrainians from their homes and brought Russian-Western tensions to their worst point since the Cold War.
Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, where a Russian armed column was held back for weeks. At peace talks this week in Istanbul, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to build trust. But Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States, dismissed Russia's pledge as a ploy to stem its losses and prepare for other attacks. Russia says its forces are regrouping to focus on "liberating" the breakaway eastern Donbas region. In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy referred to Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather "the consequence of our defenders' work."
March 31, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Recall Ukraine ambassadors to Georgia, Morocco
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine’s ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they hadn’t done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the invasion.
“With all due respect, if there won’t be weapons, won’t be sanctions, won’t be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation Wednesday. “I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.”
Zelenskyy also said he was expecting results from Ukraine’s military attaches in embassies abroad. He said “the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts” in Ukraine’s battle to win the war against Russia.
March 31, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Cracks widen in euro zone economy as war in Ukraine rages on
Europe's economy is increasingly strained by Russia's war in Ukraine as growth stalls, confidence plummets and inflation soars, data and warnings from policymakers made clear on Wednesday. Sanctions on Russia following its invasion last month have pushed energy prices to record highs across the continent, sapping confidence and raising the risk of another recession, even before some states have recovered from a COVID-fuelled downturn.
Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and one of the most reliant on Russian energy, will be among the hardest hit and the government's council of economic advisers on Wednesday more than halved their growth forecast for this year, to 1.8%. "The risk of a recession is substantial," Volker Wieland, one of the panel's members said, adding the economy would now take until the third quarter to return to its pre-pandemic size.
The advisers, whose forecasts guide the government in setting fiscal policy, also predicted that German inflation would double to over 6%. As the government triggered an emergency plan for possible gas rationing should supplies from Russia be disrupted or stopped, Wieland said Germany should work to end its dependence on Russian energy, possibly through a longer-than-anticipated nuclear energy programme.
March 31, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 snapping four-session winning streaks, on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve curbing economic growth. Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after promising to scale down operations. The S&P has rebounded more than 5% in March after starting the year with two straight monthly declines. Still, the benchmark index is on track for its first quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was reaching full swing.
Stock prices have reacted to headlines about negotiations to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prices for commodities such as oil and metals have surged since the invasion, intensifying already-high U.S. inflation. "Ukraine is the controlling narrative for this market, if we are going to get a settlement and we get the potential from that settlement for lower energy prices, which is really the key, and then some sort of return to normalcy in terms of the world economy that is a real positive for the market," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.
"If not, we are going to continue to just go back and forth here as the market tries to digest who the winners and losers are because there are a lot of unintended consequences coming out of this war," Meckler added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.19%, to 35,228.81, the S&P 500 lost 29.15 points, or 0.63%, to 4,602.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.36 points, or 1.21%, to 14,442.28. As inflation intensifies, so does speculation the Federal Reserve may get more aggressive in raising interest rates, which could put a damper on economic growth.
The S&P energy index was the leading sector on the plus side with a gain of 1.17%. It is up nearly 40% this year, which would mark its strongest quarterly performance ever. The sector is currently one of only three that are positive on the year and has far outpaced the next closest performer in utilities, which are up nearly 4% on the year but closed at a record high for a fourth straight session. Some investors have taken a defensive stance due to fears of excessive Fed tightening and recent signals in the bond market that often act as precursors to a recession.
March 31, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he stressed to U.S. President Joe Biden that the war is at a “turning point.” He thanked the U.S. for an additional $500 million in aid announced Wednesday, but also said Ukraine needs more help to resist the Russian invasion. “If we really are fighting for freedom and in defense of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation, which he delivered standing in the dark outside the dimly lit presidential offices in Kyiv.
The Russian military announced Tuesday that it would de-escalate near the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv in order to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.” But the announcement was met with deep suspicion from Zelenskyy and the West. Soon after, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops also stepped up their attacks on the Donbas region in the east and around the city of Izyum, which lies on a key route to the Donbas, after redeploying units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.
Olexander Lomako, secretary of the Chernihiv city council, said the Russian announcement turned out to be “a complete lie.” “At night they didn’t decrease, but vice versa increased the intensity of military action,” Lomako said. Five weeks into the invasion that has left thousands dead on both sides, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country topped a staggering 4 million, half of them children, according to the United Nations.
“I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” Nikolay Nazarov, a refugee from Ukraine, said as he pushed his father’s wheelchair at a border crossing into Poland. “I think more escalation will occur in eastern Ukraine. That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv.” Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia were continuing, but for now they were only “words without specifics.” “We know that this is not a withdrawal but the consequences of being driven out,” Zelenskyy said of Russia’s pledge. “But we also are seeing that Russia is now concentrating its forces for new strikes on Donbas, and we are preparing for this.”
Zelenskyy also said he had recalled Ukraine’s ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they had not done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the invasion. “With all due respect, if there won’t be weapons, won’t be sanctions, won’t be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work,” he said. Zelenskyy has rarely gone a day without addressing the parliament of another country and speaking to a number of world leaders.
March 31, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST
March 31, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST
