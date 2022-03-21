English
    March 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to travel to Poland on March 25 to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 a.m. Monday for a written Kyiv’s response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didn’t say what action Russia will take if its “humanitarian offer” is rejected.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The Russian military has offered the Ukrainian troops defending the strategic port of Mariupol to lay down arms and exit the city via humanitarian corridors, but that proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities.

    Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said Sunday that all Ukrainian soldiers could leave the Azov Sea port Monday using safe

    routes for evacuating civilians that had been previously agreed with Ukraine and head to areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. He said that “all those who lay down arms will be guaranteed a safe exit from Mariupol.”

    Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 a.m. Monday for a written Kyiv’s response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didn’t say what action Russia will take if its “humanitarian offer” is rejected.

    Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in remarks carried by Ukrainska Pravda news outlet that Kyiv already had told Russia that “there can be no talk about surrender and laying down weapons.” She rejected the Russian statement as “manipulation.”

    Mizintsev said that the deliveries of humanitarian supplies to the city will immediately follow if the Ukrainian troops agree to leave the city. He added that civilians will be free to choose whether to leave Mariupol or stay in the city.
    • March 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

      The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport here on Monday. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone. Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

      The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar's native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, ''His mother was crying for the body to come. Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone.

      It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image.'' Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, ''this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle.'' Gyanagaudar's parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere' after paying their last respects.

    • March 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis

      Gold was unchanged on Monday, hovering near a two-week low it hit last week, as investors eyed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while looking to price in the U.S. Federal Reserve's more aggressive measures to combat inflation. Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power, despite attempts at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the previous week.

    • March 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week: White House

      President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in the Kremlin's nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. Biden, who leaves Washington on Wednesday, will first travel to Brussels and then Poland, where he will meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday.

      Poland, which neighbors Ukraine, has taken in more than 2 million refugees from the fighting. It's been one of the most vocal in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed. White House officials said previously that Biden had no plans to travel to Ukraine. Biden and NATO have said repeatedly that while the United States and the military alliance will provide weapons and other defense support to non-NATO member Ukraine, they are determined to avoid any escalation on their side that risks a broader war with Russia.

    • March 21, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | At least 902 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began: UN

      At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19, the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Sunday. Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said. The actual toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to receive or verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities including Mariupol, it said.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says 7,295 people were evacuated from cities on Sunday: Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk

      A total of 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with four out of seven planned routes working. Of the total, 3,985 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia city. The Ukrainian government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations, Vereshchuk said.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine war could spur creation of new China-led trade bloc

      China's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine over the coming months will reshape global flows of money and trade, possibly leading to the emergence of new economic spheres, investors say. Last month, shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his forces into Ukraine, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in Beijing a "no limits" partnership, with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

      Beijing has declined to join Western countries in condemning what Moscow calls a 'special military operation' while also calling for restraint on all sides. Sino-Russian trade surged 35% in 2021 to $146.9 billion, Chinese customs data show, a trend likely to be turbo-charged by sweeping new sanctions that cut Russia from Western markets. A shift in trade flows has been brewing since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, said Tom James, chief executive of TradeFlow Capital Management in Singapore, a trade finance fund.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Germany in talks with Qatar on long-term gas supplies to reduce Russian dependence

      Germany and Qatar are negotiating a long-term energy partnership, government officials from both sides said Sunday, as Europe's biggest economy seeks to become less dependent on Russian energy sources. Germany said a partnership had been clinched, but Qatar stopped short of saying a deal had been finalised.

      Russia is the largest supplier of gas to Germany, and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has launched several initiatives to lessen his country's energy dependence on Russia since it invaded its neighbour Ukraine. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Habeck on Sunday and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, the Emiri court said in a statement on Sunday. Qatar said companies from both countries "would re-engage and progress discussions on long term LNG supplies," according to a statement by QatarEnergy, the state-owned oil and gas firm.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Joe Biden set to join talks

      European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow. Seeking to force a military withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU - along with Western allies - has already imposed a panoply of punishing sanctions including a freezing of the assets of the Russian central bank.

      "We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed," a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public. EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers on Monday, before Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO's 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market

      Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement. Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

      Prices moved higher after Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vershchuk said early on Monday there was no chance that the country's forces would surrender in the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol. With little sign of the conflict easing, the focus returned to whether the market would be able to replace Russian barrels hit by sanctions.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on 'critical' issues

      Turkey's foreign minister said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has called Russia's actions a "special operation" meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.

      Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attending. The discussions did not yield concrete results. But Cavusoglu, who also travelled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba, told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been "rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects".

      "We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions," he said, without elaborating on the issues. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited Russia's demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarisation, what Russia has referred to as "de-nazification", and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.

    • March 21, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Mariupol, under heavy bombardment, buries its dead by roadside

      Andrei is busy burying dead neighbours in a makeshift grave by the roadside, opposite a bombed-out apartment block. Natalia wonders whether her own home is still standing, while a family frets over how long their dwindling food supplies can hold out. Sunday marks just another day of horror and confusion in Mariupol, the port city in eastern Ukraine that has seen some of the heaviest bombardment and fighting since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

      Pausing with his shovel, Andrei said the neighbours he was burying were not killed by Russian shells or grenades but had died of ailments exacerbated by the huge stress of the past few weeks after being unable to get medical help. "The bombs did not kill them but all this... the situation - the basements, the lack of physical activity, the stress, the cold as well," he said.

      Nearby several bodies lay covered in dirty blankets. Some people trudged past carrying their belongings in plastic bags or cardboard boxes. A boy pushed a supermarket trolley past a bombed out car. Andrei said he and his friends were advised by Ukraine's military to store the dead bodies in cold basements, but these are already filled with people sheltering from Russian artillery and missile attacks. "I hope there will be some sort of a reburial and this is just temporary," he added, gesturing to the hole in the ground.

    • March 21, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

      Australia has imposed an immediate ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia, the government said on Sunday as part of its ongoing sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

      "The Government will work closely with exporters and peak bodies that will be affected by the ban to find new and expand existing markets," the statement said. Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto owns an 80% stake in Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in a joint venture with Russia's Rusal International PJSC the world's second-largest aluminum producer.

      Last week, Australia imposed sanctions on two Russian businessmen with links to its mining industry, one of them being billionaire Oleg Deripaska who holds stakes in QAL. Australia has so far imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt, the statement said.

