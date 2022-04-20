Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian army world's most barbaric: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The announcement comes a week after US President Joe Biden unveiled an $800 million military aid package for Kyiv, including heavier equipment such as howitzers, as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine.
The moves indicate a change in attitude in the West, which had initially refused to provide Ukraine with heavy armaments to avoid action Russia could consider direct involvement in the conflict. Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Finance heads urged to boost fight against food insecurity
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged world finance leaders Tuesday to “get concrete” as they look for ways to combat a looming crisis over food insecurity around the globe that Russia's war in Ukraine has made even worse. “This threat touches the most vulnerable people the hardest — families that are already spending disproportionate amounts of their income on food,” Yellen told fellow finance leaders during a food security meeting convened with members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. “Moreover, the interconnectedness of the global food system means that people on every continent are impacted.”
Among the proposed solutions under discussion: reducing export restrictions, relieving price controls across countries and subsidizing small farmers globally. Failure to feed the world's population risks not only starvation, but also social unrest and cross-border political upheaval. On Tuesday afternoon, the Treasury Department issued a carve-out to the sanctions that have already been imposed to allow agricultural transactions and trade related to humanitarian aid and access to communications.
Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world's wheat supply and the loss of commodities due to the war has resulted in soaring food prices and uncertainty about the future of food security globally, especially in impoverished countries. The costs of fertilizer and natural gas have exploded and leaders expressed concern that countries could turn inward and restrict trade to protect their populations, indirectly hurting more vulnerable countries that face even worse food problems.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow's forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack. Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles. Multiple explosions were heard early Wednesday in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor said. A hospital was reported shelled earlier in the nearby town of Bashtanka. In Mariupol, the now-devastated port city in the Donbas, Ukrainian troops said the Russian military was dropping heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Moscow's forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages. Those claims could not be independently verified. In what both sides described as a new phase of the war, the Russian assault began Monday along a front stretching more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from northeastern Ukraine to the country’s southeast. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces tried to "break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian military was throwing everything it has into the battle, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia. “They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN chief urges 4-day Easter 'pause' in fighting in Ukraine
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Tuesday for a halt in fighting in Ukraine during Orthodox Christians' Holy Week, invoking Easter to plead for a four-day “pause” to allow humanitarian aid and evacuations. Noting that the Easter season is coming amid an intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, the U.N. chief said the need for a cease-fire is all the more urgent.
“The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead. This cannot be allowed to happen,” he told reporters, urging Russians and Ukrainians “to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk.” He suggested the pause begin Thursday, which is Holy Thursday for Orthodox Christians, who make up the majority of Ukraine's population.
Guterres said the goal is to open “ humanitarian corridors ” so civilians can escape embattled areas and more humanitarian convoys can get in, particularly to Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol in the eastern region known as the Donbas — the focus of Russia's current offensive — and Kherson in the south. More than 4 million people in those areas, and 12 million nationwide, need food, water, medicine or other assistance.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya called on Russia to heed Guterres' call. But Russian deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Tuesday he was “a bit skeptical” about the idea. “I really don’t know what’s the point of entering in the game with Ukrainians on such issues,” Polyanskiy said. He maintained that Russia has offered to create humanitarian corridors, but Ukraine didn’t use them or misused them.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator
Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news," adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments. Russian forces occupied the defunct power station soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31, the IAEA said.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine, sources say
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday. One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected in the coming days that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden says he does not know if he will visit Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he does not know if he will travel to Kyiv after Ukraine's wartime leader called on him to visit. "The answer is, I don't know," Biden said when asked by reporters at an event in New Hampshire whether he would visit the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said in a CNN interview aired on Sunday that he wanted Biden to visit and expected that he would.
The White House has said Biden is not likely to go but that they are considering whether to send a high-ranking U.S. official to meet and show solidarity with Zelenskiy as he faces an intensifying Russian attack in the east of the country. Sources familiar with the situation have floated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken as possible U.S. officials to make the trip but that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were unlikely due to security concerns.
"If and when that happens, we'll want to make sure its done in a very secure way," Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview last week at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. Other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have made trips to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
Russia told Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol to give up on Wednesday as it pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, prompting Western governments to pledge more military help to Kyiv. Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas. Earlier, they seized the city of Kreminna.
Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has taken longer than many expected while still failing to capture any of the biggest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions. The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has, however, seen nearly 5 million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble as the incursion drags on. Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said late on Tuesday. Reuters could not verify the details.
"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. After an earlier ultimatum to surrender lapsed and as midnight approached, Russia's defence ministry said not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons and it renewed the proposal. Ukrainian commanders have vowed not to surrender. "Russia's armed forces, based purely on humanitarian principles, again propose that the fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries cease their military operations from 1400 Moscow time on 20th April and lay down arms," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The United States, Canada and Britain said they would send more artillery weaponry. "We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were being prepared. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package about the same size as last week's $800 million one within the coming days, multiple sources told Reuters.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon
Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin. The announcement comes a week after US President Joe Biden unveiled an $800 million military aid package for Kyiv, including heavier equipment such as howitzers, as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine.
The moves indicate a change in attitude in the West, which had initially refused to provide Ukraine with heavy armaments to avoid action Russia could consider direct involvement in the conflict. Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.