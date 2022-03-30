English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 30, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden's point person on Russian sanctions to visit India on March 30 to discuss 'consequences' of 'unjustified war' against Ukraine: White House

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian military officials said they distrust Russia’s announced withdrawal from around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

    Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round

    of talks.

    “There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine,” the Ukrainian general staff said in a statement late Tuesday. “At the same time, the so-called ‘withdrawal of troops’ is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership” by creating the misconception that the Russians have decided not to try to encircle Kyiv.

    Ukraine’s delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

    Negotiations were expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.
    • March 30, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Sergei Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

      Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday in his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month. In a post on its Weibo social media account, the Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, posting photos of delegates descending from a plane and being met by health officials in hazmat suits.

      Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan. Diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country's neighbours are also expected to attend.  But Russia's bloody assault on Ukraine is likely to loom large over proceedings. Unlike many Western nations, China has refused to condemn the invasion and has lagged behind many other countries in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Beijing has said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives at the meeting, but it is not clear whether he will meet one-on-one with Lavrov.

    • March 30, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia vows to scale back near the capital

      Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks. Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

      Moscow's public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The apparent goodwill gesture comes as Russia's troops have become bogged down and struggled to make major advances on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance. Ukraine's military said it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv, though the Pentagon said it could not corroborate Russia's claim.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 30, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes progress, mistrust in talks

      Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the talks with Russian negotiators have given some positive signals but warned Russia can't be trusted. Russia announced after Tuesday's talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegation in Istanbul, Turkey that it will significantly reduce military operations near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. 

      The U.S. and others earlier expressed skepticism in Russia's announcement. In a video address Tuesday night, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops' courageous and effective actions forced Russia to scale down its action around Kyiv and Chernihiv. He said Ukraine will continue the negotiation process to the extent depending on us but emphasised mistrust in the words coming from representatives of the country that continue fighting to destroy us. Zelenskyy said Ukraine's negotiators won't compromise "on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    • March 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Gold gains as dollar, yields weaken; progress in Russia-Ukraine talks weighs

      Gold prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, though signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven and kept gains in check.

      Ukraine reacted with scepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

    • March 30, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Asia shares join global rally after Ukraine-Russia talks

      Asia shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, while bond markets signaled concern overnight that aggressive rate hikes could damage the U.S. economy after 10-year yields briefly dipped below two year rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, and touched its highest level since March 4, with most Asian stock markets in positive territory.

      Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend however, falling 1%, as observers pointed to profit taking heading into the end of the fiscal year. The benchmark hit a two-month closing high on Tuesday. Ukraine, on Tuesday, proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations, though on the ground, reports of attacks continued, and Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 30, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv

      Ukraine and Western allies waited Wednesday for signs Moscow was "radically" reducing military activity around Kyiv, as promised in peace talks, with scepticism high after Washington warned Russian troops were being repositioned and not withdrawn. Both sides called talks in Istanbul "meaningful" and "positive", in sharp contrast to previous rounds of discussions, raising hopes after more than a month of war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status" of Ukraine -- two central Russian concerns.

    • March 30, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia pledge to deescalate in Ukraine leaves West cold

    • March 30, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Australian parliament

      Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy will address Australia's parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told. Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Thursday morning that Zelenskiy would make an address by video facility at 5.30pm (0730 GMT), parliament records showed. The Australian government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

      Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russias banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

    • March 30, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Hopes of peace in Ukraine keep euro afloat

      The dollar was kept on the back foot on Wednesday as hopes for a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifted the euro, while the under-pressure yen steadied even as the Bank of Japan redoubled efforts to pin down bond yields. The euro, battered in recent weeks by fear of the economic fallout from war in Ukraine and nerves about the risk of the conflict spreading west, touched a two-week high of $1.1137 overnight, before settling back to $1.1091 in Asia.

      The common currency also jumped through its 200-day moving average on the pound to hit a three-month high of 84.81 pence, while Russia's rouble surged to a one-month top of 83.50 to the dollar. Russia has promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations in Istanbul.

      U.S. officials poured a little bit of cold water on hopes for a deal by warning the threat to Kyiv isn't over. "At least the two sides are talking," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso. "The tentative good news about the war will benefit the euro more than any other currency given Europe's proximity to the conflict and reliance on Russian energy," he said.

      The mood also proved helpful for risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. They were firm just below recent peaks in morning trade, with the Aussie at $0.7512 and kiwi at $0.6946. [AUD/] The South Korean won, which like the euro has been battered by the leap in oil prices since war began just over a month ago, logged its best session in two years overnight.

    • March 30, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia being demilitarized: Ukraine ambassador

      Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the “demilitarization of Russia is well under way.” Since the beginning of the invasion into Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russian occupiers have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armored vehicles and almost 600 tanks.

      He also said Russia also has lost 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launchers systems, 54 air defense systems and seven ships. Kyslytsya said that is “an unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison.” Earlier Tuesday, Russia announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

      Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 30, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Zelenskiy advisor Alexander Rodnyansky said peace talks haven't made much progress, and analysts said Russia's decision to pull back troops may be little more than tactical.

    • March 30, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia pledged to de-escalate its war in Ukraine, though negotiations failed to reach a cease-fire. The Kremlin said it'll reduce military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv — where they've suffered setbacks — and dangled the prospect of a Vladimir Putin-Volodymyr Zelenskiy meeting.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.