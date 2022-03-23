English
    March 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin is redefining Biden's 14-month old presidency as he pivots from domestic woes to leading the transatlantic alliance in the most serious crisis in Europe for decades.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | President Joe Biden leaves Wednesday for Europe on a mission to bolster Western unity, ramp up unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and attempt to upset the post-Cold War balance of power.

    The conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin is redefining Biden's 14-month old presidency as he pivots from domestic

    woes to leading the transatlantic alliance in the most serious crisis in Europe for decades.

    After four years of Donald Trump, who treated European nations as economic competitors and scorned the traditional US role as senior partner in NATO, Biden has put the accent on unity. At back-to-back summits in Brussels on Thursday, he'll be pushing for more. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will seek to "reinforce the incredible unity we built with allies and partners."

    Sullivan also said that economic sanctions, imposed by a global network of Western allies to cripple Russia's finances, will be deepened. A further package will be "rolled out in conjunction with our allies on Thursday," Sullivan said. He gave no details, other than to say the package "will focus not just on adding new sanctions but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion on sanctions."

    On Thursday, Biden will attend summits with NATO, the G7 group and the European Council. He flies Friday to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine and is now the frontline in what some call a new Cold War, and on Saturday he meets President Andrzej Duda.
    • March 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US

      The US and its allies would consult whether Russia should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, underlining that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow. We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about Russia's membership of G-20.

      But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements, Sullivan said. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance. Sullivan said that when the President announced that the United States was going to ban the import of Russian oil and gas, he was very clear.

      He said that the United States is uniquely positioned: We are an energy producer. We can do this. We can take this step of banning the import of Russian oil and gas and coal and be able to withstand it, have resilience against it, he said. But he also recognised quite explicitly in that statement that some of our European Allies and partners would not be able to follow suit, and he was not going to pressure them to do so, he added.

      From his perspective, what we have achieved with our European partners -- in terms of financial sanctions, export controls, and other measures to hit the Russian economy have had an unprecedented impact on a large economy at a scale we have never seen before, he said. So, he believes that that is in fact increasing the costs on Russia; it is sharpening the choice for Russia. And he feels very good about where things stand today in terms of the unity and resolve of the Western alliance on sanctions, Sullivan said.

    • March 23, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory

      Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said Tuesday. The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.

      The state agency said the laboratory, built at a cost of 6 million euros with support from the European Commission, opened in 2015. The laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world,” the agency said in its statement. Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation.. In another worrying development, Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency said Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

    • March 23, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden heads to Europe to bolster West's unity, toughen Russia sanctions

      President Joe Biden leaves Wednesday for Europe on a mission to bolster Western unity, ramp up unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and attempt to upset the post-Cold War balance of power. The conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin is redefining Biden's 14-month old presidency as he pivots from domestic woes to leading the transatlantic alliance in the most serious crisis in Europe for decades.

      After four years of Donald Trump, who treated European nations as economic competitors and scorned the traditional US role as senior partner in NATO, Biden has put the accent on unity. At back-to-back summits in Brussels on Thursday, he'll be pushing for more. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will seek to "reinforce the incredible unity we built with allies and partners."

      Sullivan also said that economic sanctions, imposed by a global network of Western allies to cripple Russia's finances, will be deepened. A further package will be "rolled out in conjunction with our allies on Thursday," Sullivan said. He gave no details, other than to say the package "will focus not just on adding new sanctions but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion on sanctions." On Thursday, Biden will attend summits with NATO, the G7 group and the European Council. He flies Friday to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine and is now the frontline in what some call a new Cold War, and on Saturday he meets President Andrzej Duda.

    • March 23, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | France's Emmanuel Macron speaks with Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

      French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday talked with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the terms of a potential cease-fire, according to the French presidency. They reached “no agreement,” the statement said, but Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and he “stands alongside Ukraine.” The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It didn't give further details.

    • March 23, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to attend emergency NATO Summit in Brussels, G7 and address EU leaders

      US President Joe Biden would attend an emergency NATO Summit, address European Union leaders and hold meetings with G-7 leaders, his national security advisor has said on the eve of his departure for Brussels and Poland. Biden is scheduled to leave for Europe to show a united front and take stock of the situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He will attend an emergency NATO Summit, joined by the leaders of the other 29 NATO Allies. He will join the G7 leaders.

      And he will address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council. He will have the opportunity to coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday. He will attend an emergency NATO Summit, joined by the leaders of the other 29 NATO Allies. He will join the G7 leaders.

      He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement, Sullivan said, adding that Biden will work with Allies on longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank. He will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas at long last.

      He will announce further American contributions to a coordinated humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees, he said. He will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas at long last. From Brussels, Biden will travel to Poland, where he will engage with US troops who are now helping to defend NATO territory, and he will meet with experts involved in the humanitarian response. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

      For the past few months, the West has been united. The President is travelling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes...helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves, imposing and increasing costs on Russia, and reinforcing the Western alliance, Sullivan said. Sullivan said Biden will announce new sanctions, but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on invasion. We have applied an enormous amount of economic pressure.

      In order to sustain and escalate that pressure over time, part of that is about new designations, new targets, but a big part of it is about effective enforcement and applying the lessons that we've learned from other circumstances where we have, in fact, imposed sanctions on countries, he said. We have applied an enormous amount of economic pressure.

    • March 23, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia has failed' to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine: US

      Russia has "manifestly failed" to accomplish its three major goals through the country's "brutal" invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities. Sullivan told reporters that Russia intended to accomplish three basic objectives in launching its unprovoked attack against Ukraine: first, to subjugate Ukraine; second, to enhance Russian power and prestige; and third, to divide and weaken the West.

      Russia has thus far manifestly failed to accomplish all three objectives. In fact, it has thus far achieved the opposite, Sullivan said on Tuesday. On the first, the brave citizens of Ukraine are refusing to submit. They're fighting back. They're defending their homes. They're defending their cities. And although Russia may take more territory in these brutal military operations, it will never take the country away from the Ukrainian people, he said. On the first, the brave citizens of Ukraine are refusing to submit.

      On the second, Russian power and prestige have been badly depleted. The Russian military has dramatically underperformed. The Russian economy has been rocked by powerful sanctions. The Russian high-tech and defence sectors are being choked off from key inputs. And Russia is a pariah in the international community, he added. On the third, the nations of the free world are more united, more determined, and more purposeful than at any point in recent memory, he said. Since President Joe Biden and the US began warning the world of impending Russian aggression back in November, the US has clearly and consistently pursued three lines of effort, Sullivan said.

      First, help Ukraine defend itself by supplying weapons and military equipment; second, impose severe and escalating economic costs on Russia through the application of unprecedented sanctions in close coordination with Allies and partners in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and other parts of the world; and third, fortify NATO and the Western Alliance by enhancing our force posture on the eastern flank and making our allies more resilient against other forms of Russian aggression, he said.

      After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies were quick to impose sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy, as well as financial penalties on the Russian president and elites in his inner circle. The war between Russia and Ukraine has pushed more than 3.5 million people to flee the country, according to the United Nations, as Russian forces continue to besiege and bombard Ukrainian towns and cities.

    • March 23, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels

      President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while in Brussels for meetings with NATO and European allies, according to a top national security aide. Biden, who will take part in a special meeting of NATO and address the European Council summit, is also expected to underscore efforts to enforce the avalanche of existing sanctions already announced by the U.S. and allies.

      “He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who declined to further preview new sanctions the president will announce. Biden is traveling to Brussels and Poland — which has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled since the Feb. 24 invasion — looking to press for continued unity among Western allies as Russia presses on with its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

      In Poland, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has requested further U.S. aid and a stepped up military presence on NATO's eastern flank as the war grinds on. The U.S. has already more than doubled its regular troop presence of more than 4,000 U.S. troops. Currently, there are about 10,000 U.S. troops in Poland. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania have also called for a greater NATO or U.S. military presence in recent weeks.

      Sullivan suggested that could be coming soon as Biden plans to have talks “on longer term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank.” “We feel that it is the right place for him to go to be able to see troops, to be able to see humanitarian experts and to be able to meet with a frontline and very vulnerable ally,” Sullivan said of Biden's visit to Poland.

    • March 23, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine war imperils wheat, but farmers in no rush to pivot

      Russia’s war in Ukraine could mean changes for Ed Kessel’s farm along a quiet stretch of western North Dakota. Worldwide, farmers like Kessel are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as the war has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.”

      Ukraine and Russia account for a third of global wheat and barley exports, which countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa rely on to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. They are also top exporters of other grains and sunflower seed oil used for cooking and food processing. Kessel said he may plant some more wheat and ride the tide of high prices that have spiked by a third since the invasion, helping offset losses from drought and the increasing cost of fuel, but not a lot more.

      “Honestly, it probably will help us plant a few more wheat acres. We’ll put a few more acres into wheat and a few more into sunflowers,” said Kessel, also first vice president of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association. Major grain producers like the United States, Canada, France, Australia and Argentina are being closely watched to see if they can quickly ramp up production to fill in the gaps from lost Ukrainian and Russian supplies. But farmers are facing the prospect of another year of drought, climbing fuel and fertilizer costs, and supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Major producers also are hamstrung by factors like legal limits on exports and farming patterns.

      That means uncertainty for countries like Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iran, Ethiopia and others that cannot grow enough wheat, barley, corn or other grains to meet their needs. The war has raised the specter of food shortages and political instability in countries that rely on affordable grain imports.

    • March 23, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

      Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights. “Putin’s back is against the wall,” said U.S. President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe this week to meet with allies. “And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”

      Biden reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical or biological weapons, though Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has seen no evidence to suggest that such an escalation is imminent. The warnings came as attacks continued in and around Kyiv and Mariupol, and people escaped the battered and besieged port city.

      The hands of one exhausted Mariupol survivor were shaking as she arrived by train in the western city of Lviv. “There’s no connection with the world. We couldn’t ask for help,” said Julia Krytska, who was helped by volunteers to make it out with her husband and son. “People don’t even have water there.” Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and heavy artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several of the capital’s suburban areas.

    • March 23, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy says humanitarian convoy attacked

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces not only blocked a humanitarian convoy trying to reach besieged Mariupol with desperately needed supplies on Tuesday but took captive some of the rescue workers and bus drivers. He said the Russians had agreed to the route ahead of time. “We are trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling, or deliberate terror,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation.

      Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians seized 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles. She said their fate was unknown. The figures couldn't immediately be confirmed. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday, but about 100,000 remain in the city “in inhuman conditions, under a full blockade, without food, without water, without medicine and under constant shelling, under constant bombardment,” Zelenskyy said. Before the war, 430,000 people lived in the port city on the Sea of Azov.

    • March 23, 2022 / 05:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia combat power declines in Ukraine as war takes toll, U.S. official says

      Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its attack began, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties. The United States has estimated Russia assembled more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine before the Feb. 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks and other firepower for its full-scale attack.

      "For the first time they may be just a little bit below 90 percent," the U.S. defense official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide evidence. Nearly a month into the war, Russian troops have failed to capture a single major city and their advance has been halted on nearly all fronts by Ukrainian forces. Moscow has instead turned to bombarding cities with artillery, missiles and bombs. Russia denies targeting civilians.

      Much of that bombardment has been focused on the southeastern city of Mariupol. The senior U.S. official said Russian naval forces have likely been firing into Mariupol from the Sea of Azov over the past 24 hours. "That wasn't the case yesterday," the official said. Russia has not officially updated its casualty figures since stating on March 2 that 498 servicemen had been killed and 1,597 wounded.

      But since then its offensive has run into further heavy resistance from Ukraine's army and volunteer defense forces. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan estimated on Tuesday the number of Russian casualties was in the thousands but declined to offer a precise figure. As the conflict takes its toll, the United States has warned that Russia might seek assistance from China. Still, the White House said on Tuesday it had not seen any evidence of China providing military equipment to Russia.

    • March 23, 2022 / 05:49 AM IST

      Good Morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine war. We wil bring you all the news, updates, developments and analysis from the conflict. Stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com

