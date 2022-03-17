English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 17, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN Security Council members call for emergency Ukraine meeting

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The Security Council has scheduled a meeting on Ukraine on Thursday afternoon, one day before an expected vote Friday on a Russian humanitarian resolution that makes no mention of its responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbor.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday as the Russian leader's onslaught in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives, and a theatre where "hundreds" were sheltering was destroyed by bombing.

    Biden's rebuke -- his sharpest yet -- came after Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a searing appeal for help to

    the US Congress and the president himself, who responded by pledging $1 billion in new weapons to fight Russia's invading army.

    Officials in the port city of Mariupol were struggling to count the dead at the Drama Theatre, where thick smoke rose from the rubble of the building that had the word "children" painted in large Russian letters on the ground outside.

    It was the latest in a litany of assaults on civilians across Ukraine since Putin invaded on February 24 that has included homes, hospitals, ambulances and food queues.

    "I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters of his Russian counterpart, the first time he has used the phrase.

    Biden's spokesperson added that he had spoken "from his heart" -- but the Kremlin quickly punched back, calling the comment "unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world."

    So far the destruction that has marked other cities has been halted outside Kyiv.

    But dull booms echoed across the capital's deserted streets Wednesday, with only an occasional vehicle passing through sandbagged checkpoints, and very few permits granted to break its latest curfew.

    Kyiv has been emptied of around half of its 3.5 million people.

    "It's worrying, of course. It's war after all. But we try to stay calm, we won't allow panic," said Eduard Demenchuk, a private-security employee in his 50s, was among those who have stayed.

    "If need be, we will take arms and will stand to defend the city," he told AFP by telephone, after stocking up on groceries.

    Meanwhile, the attack on the theatre in Mariupol is the latest atrocity in the southern city, which has been besieged for weeks, with more than 2,000 people killed so far. Mariupol city authorities said Russia "purposefully destroyed" the theatre, though Moscow blamed Ukrainian forces for the blast. Efforts to establish the number of casualties were hampered by nearby shelling.

    President Zelensky gave no further details in his regular evening address, saying only "my heart is breaking seeing what Russia is doing to our people, to our Mariupol." Also on Wednesday at least 15 civilians were killed in the northern city of Chernihiv.

    Ten of them died while queueing to collect bread. Another five, including three children, were killed when Russian forces shelled a residential building. As the civilian toll climbed, the World Health Organization warned that Ukraine's health system was "teetering on the brink." "This is about the destruction of hope ... This is the most basic of human rights and it has been directly denied," WHO official Michael Ryan said in Geneva.

    The conflict has already sent more than three million Ukrainians fleeing across the border, many of them women and children. Ukraine authorities said 103 children have been killed since the invasion began.

    In a virtual address to Congress, Zelensky invoked Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 attacks and Martin Luther King Jr as he showed lawmakers a video of the wrenching effect of three weeks of Russian attacks. Zelensky, dressed in military green, demanded Washington and its NATO allies impose a no-fly zone, so that "Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities."

    Switching to English, Zelensky addressed Biden directly, saying: "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace." Biden and NATO have resisted Zelensky's pleas for direct involvement against nuclear-armed Russia, warning it could lead to World War Three -- though Zelensky told NBC that "may have already started."

    On Wednesday, Biden announced the latest package of new weapons aid to Ukraine added up to $1 billion and that the US would help Ukraine acquire longer-range anti-aircraft weapons. Putin at a televised government meeting insisted the invasion was "developing successfully," adding "we will not allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against Russia."

    The Western sanctions against Putin's regime have pushed Russia close to a default on its foreign debts. Moscow was due Wednesday to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds -- the first interest payment since it was largely shut out of the Western financial system. The Kremlin has sought to suppress domestic opposition to the war, blocking access to Russian and foreign-based media including the BBC and investigation website Bellingcat. In his speech Putin claimed Western leaders gave him "no option to resolve the process in a peaceful way", and Kyiv and Moscow remained far apart at another round of sputtering talks Wednesday.
    • March 17, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Encourage Indian leaders to work closely with US to stand up against Putin's invasion of Ukraine: White House

      The United States remains in touch with Indian leaders and continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday. "As you know, we remain in touch through a range of channels from our national security team with leaders in India and continue to encourage leaders to work closely with us to stand up against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of India’s position on Russia given the complexity of its ties with Russia and over-dependence on Moscow for military and security needs.

      During a Congressional hearing last week, Admiral John Christopher Aquilino, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, described India as tremendous partners and said that the mil to mil relationship is probably at its highest point. "From the US perspective, I think India is an absolutely essential partner as we think about our strategy in the Indo-Pacific, and both in terms of how we’re building coalition partners as well as dealing with potential adversaries." "We recognise that India has a complicated history and relationship with Russia,” Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the House Armed Services Committee during a separate hearing. 

    • March 17, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN Security Council members call for emergency Ukraine meeting

      The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Thursday because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said. "Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians," the British diplomatic mission to the UN said Wednesday on its Twitter account. "Russia's illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all." Earlier in the day, Russia asked to again postpone a UN Security Council vote on a resolution it drafted about the "humanitarian" situation in Ukraine. The vote, first scheduled for Wednesday and then pushed to Thursday afternoon, is to be set for Friday morning -- unless the draft is dropped altogether due to lack of support from Moscow's allies. Discussions are also underway, according to other diplomatic sources, to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak to the United Nations General Assembly. France and Mexico, which drafted a resolution calling for a "cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine, have given up presenting their text to the Security Council, where Russia -- which holds the rotating presidency for March -- can veto it. 

      They were instead to present it to the General Assembly, where no country alone can block a text.  On February 25, the day after Russia invaded its neighbor, 11 of the Security Council's 15 members voted in favor of a text condemning the invasion, although Russia vetoed it. On March 2, the General Assembly massively approved a resolution condemning Russia's invasion. That resolution received 141 votes in favor, five votes against and 35 abstentions. US President Joe Biden condemned Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" Wednesday, while the International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- the UN's highest court -- ordered Russia to suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 17, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US works to ‘seize and freeze’ wealth of Russian oligarchs 

      Announcing tough sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine was step one. Now the U.S. and its allies are creating new teams to act on their vow to “seize and freeze” the giant boats, estates and other pricey assets of Russian elites. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions. REPO — short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs — will work with other countries to investigate and prosecute oligarchs and individuals allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The group is now looking into 50 individuals, with 28 names publicly announced. The effort faces several challenges, including varying laws across countries that could make legal discovery difficult and the risk of penalizing innocent people whose property may be tied up in an oligarch’s seized assets. 

    • March 17, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Back from Kyiv, Czech PM says Ukraine needs more weapons 

      The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia safely returned to Central Europe on Wednesday after visiting Kyiv to show support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on as many countries as possible to equip Ukraine with large amounts of weapons quickly, so the country can continue fighting off Russian forces trying to take the capital and other cities. “We have to realize that (the Ukrainians) also fight for our independence, for our freedom and we have to support them,” Fiala said after arriving back in Prague. “That’s the reason why we traveled there, to show them they’re not alone.” He and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders during their trip to Kyiv on Tuesday, when sustained Russian shelling targeted the city and its suburbs. 

    • March 17, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Biden slams 'war criminal' Putin as Ukraine civilian horror grows

      US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" Wednesday as the Russian leader's onslaught in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives, and a theatre where "hundreds" were sheltering was destroyed by bombing. Biden's rebuke -- his sharpest yet -- came after Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a searing appeal for help to the US Congress and the president himself, who responded by pledging $1 billion in new weapons to fight Russia's invading army. Officials in the port city of Mariupol were struggling to count the dead at the Drama Theatre, where thick smoke rose from the rubble of the building that had the word "children" painted in large Russian letters on the ground outside. It was the latest in a litany of assaults on civilians across Ukraine since Putin invaded on February 24 that has included homes, hospitals, ambulances and food queues. "I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters of his Russian counterpart, the first time he has used the phrase. Biden's spokesperson added that he had spoken "from his heart" -- but the Kremlin quickly punched back, calling the comment "unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world." So far the destruction that has marked other cities has been halted outside Kyiv. But dull booms echoed across the capital's deserted streets Wednesday, with only an occasional vehicle passing through sandbagged checkpoints, and very few permits granted to break its latest curfew. Kyiv has been emptied of around half of its 3.5 million people. "It's worrying, of course. It's war after all. But we try to stay calm, we won't allow panic," said Eduard Demenchuk, a private-security employee in his 50s, was among those who have stayed.  "If need be, we will take arms and will stand to defend the city," he told AFP by telephone, after stocking up on groceries.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 17, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Mayor of Ukraine city released by Russians: Kyiv

      The mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol has been released, the Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, days after Kyiv said he was abducted by invading Russian forces. According to the Ukrainian president and parliament, mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying Melitopol, a city halfway between Mariupol and Kherson, because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy". On Wednesday a video posted on Telegram showed President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to him on the phone and telling him he was "happy to hear the voice of a man alive". Fedorov replies he is "much better". "Thank you for not abandoning me. I will need one or two days to recover and then I will be at your disposal to contribute to our victory," he says. 

    • March 17, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Boris Johnson's spokesperson

      The UK wants every country to move away from using Russian oil and gas because it directly funds President Vladimir Putin's war machine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said on Wednesday. Asked about India's proposed move to purchase crude oil from Russia, the spokesperson said the UK Prime Minister respects every country's individual position but wants to broaden the coalition of countries against the Russian President's actions in Ukraine. The Indian Parliament was informed this week of ongoing talks "at the appropriate level of the Russian Federation" over the potential purchase of crude oil. The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] would want every country to move away from using Russian oil and gas, the spokesperson told.

    • March 17, 2022 / 05:59 AM IST

      Good morning! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine war. We will bring you all the news, views, updates and developments from the conflict. Stay with Moneycontrol.com

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.