    Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet within two weeks: Turkey

    AFP
    March 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba could meet within two weeks for talks, Turkey said Thursday after hosting negotiators from both sides earlier this week.

    "There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a televised interview.
