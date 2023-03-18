 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor

Associated Press
Mar 18, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

This is the second renewal of separate agreements that Ukraine and Russia signed with the United Nations and Turkey to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor more than a year ago.

Representative image

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian officials said Saturday that an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty has been extended.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted that the deal had been extended for 120 days, but Erdogan did not confirm the length. Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations had been pushing for a 120-day extension while Russia wanted to renew for 60 days.

This is the second renewal of separate agreements that Ukraine and Russia signed with the United Nations and Turkey to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor more than a year ago. The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on.

Russia has complained that shipments of its fertilizers -- also critical to the global food chain -- are not getting to global markets, which has long been an issue under the deal that first took effect in August and was renewed for another four months in November.