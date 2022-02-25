English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | The United States has deployed additional troops to defend its NATO allies, particularly in eastern Europe, President Joe Biden said amidst Russian military forces entering Ukrainian territories.

    He said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over USD

    650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.

    "We are taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the East. Tomorrow, NATO will convene a summit. We'll be there to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nations and close partners to affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East," he said.

    "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. The good news is NATO was more united and more determined than ever. There is no doubt, no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments which says an attack on one is an attack on all," he added. Over the past few weeks, Biden said, the US has ordered thousands of additional forces to Germany and Poland as part of its commitment to NATO.

    "On Tuesday, in response to Russia's aggressive action, including its troop presence in Belarus and the Black Sea, I have authorised the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe to NATO's eastern flank allies, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania," said the president. American allies have also been stepping up their capabilities to ensure a collective defence, he said.

    "And today, within hours of Russia unleashing its assault, NATO came together and authorised an activation of response plans," he said. "Now, I am authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.

    "I've also spoken with Defense Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Milley about preparations for additional moves should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO. As we respond, my administration is using the tools, every tool at its disposal, to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump," Biden said. He alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's action in Ukraine betrays a sinister vision for the future of the world when more nations take what they want by force. "But it is a vision of the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose every tool of our considerable power," he said.

    Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night. Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine. The US and its allies and partners will emerge from this stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful, Biden asserted.

    "Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage," he said. Biden further said, "Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger."

    "Liberty, democracy, human dignity these are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression. They cannot be extinguished by tyrants like Putin and his armies. They cannot be erased by people -- from people's hearts and hopes by any amount of violence and intimidation. They endure in the contest between democracy and autocracy, between sovereignty and subjugation. Make no mistake: Freedom will prevail," he said.
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US sanctions will isolate Russia from global financial system, says key White House official

      The unprecedented package of financial sanctions imposed by the United States in coordination with his friends and allies will isolate Russia from the global financial system and shut down its access to cutting-edge technology, a key White House official said.

      Indian-American Daleep Singh, a top aide of US President Joe Biden, on Thursday said these measures include sweeping restrictions on Russian military end users and will also target Russia's defence, aerospace, and maritime sectors. Earlier, Biden announced a series of tough economic sanctions against Russia.

      Read more

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Asian shares track Wall Street rally; markets eye long-term Ukraine risk

      Asian shares regained ground on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.

      Read more

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv

      Two loud blasts were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning, an AFP journalist said. "Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv Two loud blasts were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning, an AFP journalist said. "Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gold rises with Russia-Ukraine situation in focus

      Gold prices rose on Friday, steadying after a volatile session, as investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Moscow from the West.

      Read more

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | EU says "Vladimir Putin must and will fail" as it agrees new sanctions

      President Vladimir Putin "must and will fail," top European Union leaders said on Friday as they agreed new sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, saying he was trying to bring the continent back to the age of empires and confrontations.

      Read more

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US to consult India on Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden

      President Joe Biden said that the United States will have consultations with India on the crisis in Ukraine following a military operation from Russia. "We are going to have consultations with India (on the Ukrainian crisis). We haven't resolved that fully,” Biden told reporters during a White House news conference on the Ukrainian crisis.

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US to consult India on Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden President Joe Biden said that the United States will have consultations with India on the crisis in Ukraine following a military operation from Russia. "We are going to have consultations with India (on the Ukrainian crisis). We haven't resolved that fully,” Biden told reporters during a White House news conference on the Ukrainian crisis.
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine basketballers get standing ovation in Spain after emotional loss

      With tears blurring the words "No war" written on his cheeks, Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be "strong like the whole country" in Thursday's match against Spain just hours after Russia's invasion. "It must be the most difficult day of my life. We were all awake at 5am with the news about the war and the invasion," Pustovyi told Reuters after the FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Cordoba.

      A minute's silence was held before and after the game, won by Spain 88-74, while the sold-out crowd in the Palacio Vista Alegre arena gave the Ukrainian team a standing ovation and many players burst into tears after the match. "Nobody could believe what is happening with our country. It is impossible to think about a game when you know your family is in pain, with your country's being bombed at the same time," Pustovyi said.

      The Ukraine national team arrived in Spain on Tuesday after FIBA postponed what would have been the second game between the two teams on Sunday in Kyiv. The Thursday match in Cordoba was confirmed just that morning by FIBA. "Trust me, there is no way someone can be mentally prepared for playing a game under these circumstances," coach Ainars Bagatskis told Reuters.

      "I'm proud about my players for the way they found energy and emotions to get into the court. I hope nobody have to go through what we went today." Pustovyi said he understood the game had to be played and the team used the opportunity to show the world and the Ukrainian people their strength. "We try not to panic and be strong like the whole country. The support we had from Spanish fans was heartwarming. But it was important to also see our fans in the stands because we share the same pain."

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine basketballers get standing ovation in Spain after emotional loss With tears blurring the words "No war" written on his cheeks, Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be "strong like the whole country" in Thursday's match against Spain just hours after Russia's invasion. "It must be the most difficult day of my life. We were all awake at 5am with the news about the war and the invasion," Pustovyi told Reuters after the FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Cordoba. A minute's silence was held before and after the game, won by Spain 88-74, while the sold-out crowd in the Palacio Vista Alegre arena gave the Ukrainian team a standing ovation and many players burst into tears after the match. "Nobody could believe what is happening with our country. It is impossible to think about a game when you know your family is in pain, with your country's being bombed at the same time," Pustovyi said. The Ukraine national team arrived in Spain on Tuesday after FIBA postponed what would have been the second game between the two teams on Sunday in Kyiv. The Thursday match in Cordoba was confirmed just that morning by FIBA. "Trust me, there is no way someone can be mentally prepared for playing a game under these circumstances," coach Ainars Bagatskis told Reuters. "I'm proud about my players for the way they found energy and emotions to get into the court. I hope nobody have to go through what we went today." Pustovyi said he understood the game had to be played and the team used the opportunity to show the world and the Ukrainian people their strength. "We try not to panic and be strong like the whole country. The support we had from Spanish fans was heartwarming. But it was important to also see our fans in the stands because we share the same pain."
    • February 25, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Far from Russian invasion, Ukrainian Brazilians pray for peace

      More than 12,000 kilometers (7,450 miles) away from the violence of the Russian invasion, some 200 Brazilians of Ukrainian descent gathered on Thursday to pray for peace in a country they still consider their homeland. They sang and said Catholic mass in Ukrainian, holding flags of a country their ancestors left decades ago. "God will hear us and Russia will retreat," said Filomena Procek, a 67-year-old art teacher.

      Her grandparents were born in southern Brazil near this town known as "Little Ukraine" because three-quarters of the population is of Ukrainian descent. Ukrainians who settled in Brazil, some as far back as the late 19th century, mostly emigrated from western Ukraine and brought their culture and religion that they hang onto today. "The invasion of Ukraine has moved people here very much. They are living in their hearts the suffering of Ukrainians today," said Bishop Don Meron Mazur, a Ukrainian Brazilian. "We are praying for peace in Ukraine, that Ukraine can be a sovereign nation free of invasions and above all free of bloodshed," he told Reuters.

      An image of Our Lady of Pochaev, a Byzantine icon of the Virgin Mary venerated by Eastern Orthodox and Ukrainian Catholics, hung from a gold chain over the bishop's black robe. Mazur said his community was surprised and saddened by the news of the invasion. "We know how many priests, bishops, nuns and many lay people were deported, murdered or had to live in hiding under the Soviet regime," he said.

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Far from Russian invasion, Ukrainian Brazilians pray for peace More than 12,000 kilometers (7,450 miles) away from the violence of the Russian invasion, some 200 Brazilians of Ukrainian descent gathered on Thursday to pray for peace in a country they still consider their homeland. They sang and said Catholic mass in Ukrainian, holding flags of a country their ancestors left decades ago. "God will hear us and Russia will retreat," said Filomena Procek, a 67-year-old art teacher. Her grandparents were born in southern Brazil near this town known as "Little Ukraine" because three-quarters of the population is of Ukrainian descent. Ukrainians who settled in Brazil, some as far back as the late 19th century, mostly emigrated from western Ukraine and brought their culture and religion that they hang onto today. "The invasion of Ukraine has moved people here very much. They are living in their hearts the suffering of Ukrainians today," said Bishop Don Meron Mazur, a Ukrainian Brazilian. "We are praying for peace in Ukraine, that Ukraine can be a sovereign nation free of invasions and above all free of bloodshed," he told Reuters. An image of Our Lady of Pochaev, a Byzantine icon of the Virgin Mary venerated by Eastern Orthodox and Ukrainian Catholics, hung from a gold chain over the bishop's black robe. Mazur said his community was surprised and saddened by the news of the invasion. "We know how many priests, bishops, nuns and many lay people were deported, murdered or had to live in hiding under the Soviet regime," he said.
    • February 25, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

      Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.99, or 2%, to $101.07 a barrel around 0155 GMT on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel.

      The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade. "Oil markets are particularly vulnerable to supply shocks given global oil stockpiles are at seven-year lows," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar in a note.

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.99, or 2%, to $101.07 a barrel around 0155 GMT on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade. "Oil markets are particularly vulnerable to supply shocks given global oil stockpiles are at seven-year lows," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar in a note.
    • February 25, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Euro tries to recover after tumbling on Russian invasion of Ukraine

      The euro was struggling to recover from its plunge the previous day in early Asia trading on Friday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit the common European currency and sent investors scrambling to the safety of the dollar, yen and Swiss franc. Russia's rouble also tumbled overnight, falling to a record low of 89.986 per dollar, before recovering a little.

      The euro was last at $1.1196 having touched as low as $1.1106 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020, plunging from the $1.13045 at which it had finished on Wednesday. Sterling and the risk-friendly Australian dollar also were hammered while the U.S. dollar in turn lost ground on the yen and Swiss franc. As a result, the dollar index rose as high as 97.740, its highest since June 2020. It was last at 96.990. Russia, on Thursday, unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, as Ukrainian forces fought on multiple fronts.

      The United States responded with a wave of sanctions impeding Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. "The first order impact is naturally in Russia and Ukraine ... but there is an impact on Asia Pacific bond and foreign exchange markets as well," said Riad Chowdhury APAC head of MarketAxess, a credit trading platform.

      Chowdhury pointed to a "flight-to-quality type move both in global assets (moving to the dollar and yen) as well as in emerging markets". One dollar was worth 115.47 yen on Friday morning in Asia, after the greenback had tumbled 0.48% on the Japanese currency on Thursday. The dollar was at 0.9241 against the Swiss franc after losing 0.85% the previous day.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      Demonstrators protest outside the White House for hours, amid Russia Ukraine Crisis ##Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Demonstrators protest outside the White House for hours, amid Russia Ukraine Crisis

    • February 25, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Karnataka Govt appoints a Nodal Officer to facilitate safe movement of stranded people from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective destinations. The Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA & Embassy of India, Kyiv & provide support for evacuation of stranded people from the State

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.