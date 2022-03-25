Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: NATO says concerned Russia may be preparing pretext for chemical attack

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russian ally Belarus warns of World War III over peacekeeping in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian leader has warned that a Polish proposal to deploy a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine could trigger World War III. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed Thursday at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying it will mean World War III. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed Thursday at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying it will mean World War III.
The situation is very serious and very tense, he added. Lukashenko's comment follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning at the start of the invasion of Ukraine that any foreign interference with Moscow's military action would trigger an immediate Russian response that will lead to the consequences you have never seen in your history. A few days after the start of the invasion, Putin ordered to put Russia's nuclear forces on special regime of combat duty.