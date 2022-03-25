English
    March 25, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: NATO says concerned Russia may be preparing pretext for chemical attack

    US President Joe Biden says that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to assume NATO would be divided over Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would

    have thought twice about invading.

    US President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20. Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.

    US President Joe Biden says that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to assume NATO would be divided over Ukraine. Biden says at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven economies. Biden says at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven economies.
    March 25, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russian ally Belarus warns of World War III over peacekeeping in Ukraine

      Belarus' authoritarian leader has warned that a Polish proposal to deploy a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine could trigger World War III. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed Thursday at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying it will mean World War III. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed Thursday at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying it will mean World War III.
      The situation is very serious and very tense, he added. Lukashenko's comment follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning at the start of the invasion of Ukraine that any foreign interference with Moscow's military action would trigger an immediate Russian response that will lead to the consequences you have never seen in your history. A few days after the start of the invasion, Putin ordered to put Russia's nuclear forces on special regime of combat duty.

    March 25, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Shelling lights up night sky east of Kharkiv

      Shelling lights up night sky east of Kharkiv. Flashes of light illuminate the night sky and a massive fire from Russian bombardments burns east of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on the night of March 24. (AFP)

    March 25, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE| US President Joe Biden says NATO more united than ever over Ukraine

      US President Joe Biden says that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to assume NATO would be divided over Ukraine. Biden says at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven economies. Biden says of Putin, He didn't think we could sustain this cohesion, adding that NATO has never been more united than it is today. NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling that country's economy. Still, the EU has refrained from taking the same steps as the US by banning oil and natural gas from Russia. NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling that country's economy. 

    March 25, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates| Ukraine President Zelenskyy asks EU leaders for quick membership

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading. He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc. Here I ask you, do not delay. Please, Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. For us this is a chance. He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were for us. He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were for us.

    March 25, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates| Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Russia Ukraine crisis today on March 25, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

