Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: NATO says concerned Russia may be preparing pretext for chemical attack

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would

have thought twice about invading.

US President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20. Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.

US President Joe Biden says that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to assume NATO would be divided over Ukraine. Biden says at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven economies. Biden says at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven economies.