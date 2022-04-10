Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE | Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone, says Zelensky

A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, stands near an apartment ruined in the Russian shelling in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine, April 6. (Image: AP)

Highlights:

-- Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone, says Zelensky-- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine-- Zelensky braces for 'hard battle'-- British PM Boris Johnson visits with aid-- More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks-- Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol-- War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile-- Zelensky seeks peace despite atrocities-- S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default-- Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics-- Ukraine bans all imports from Russia-- Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, says UK intelligence-- NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg-- Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin

-- Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone, says Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target. In his daily late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelensky said that “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and the “entire European project is a target for Russia”. (Associated Press)

Russia shuffles command in Ukraine

Russia reorganized the command of its flagging offensive in Ukraine on Saturday, selecting for the mission a general accused of ordering strikes on civilian neighborhoods in Syria as Western nations poured more weapons into the country in anticipation of a renewed Russian assault in the east. The appointment of the general, Alexander Dvornikov, as the top battlefield commander came as Britain announced that it was sending missiles that target aircraft, tanks and even ships, and as Slovakia handed the Ukrainian military a long-range S-300 air defense system. (NYT)

Zelensky braces for 'hard battle'

Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, warning in a joint news conference that while the threat to the capital had receded, it was rising in the east. "This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war," Zelenskiy said. (Ruters)

British PM Boris Johnson visits with aid

At a meeting in Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Zelensky that Britain would provide armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans. The support aims to ensure that "Ukraine can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again," Johnson said. (Reuters)

More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. More than six weeks after the invasion began, Russia has pulled its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas region in the east. Western military analysts said an arc of territory in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control, from Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — in the north to Kherson in the south. But counterattacks are threatening Russian control of Kherson, according to the Western assessments, and Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults elsewhere in the Donbas. (Associated Press)

Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol

Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors, making it more difficult for people to leave. It was not clear Saturday how many people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. Ukrainian officials have put the number at about 100,000, but earlier this week, British defense officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city. Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender the city, though much of it has been razed. (Associated Press)

War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Chile’s capital of Santiago on Saturday to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Protesters unfurled a large banner featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The group included Ukrainians living in Chile. Some protesters lay down on the ground and clutched stuffed animals to honor child victims of the war. A large banner read, “Stand with Ukraine”.“We want to be united at this time with our children, with our families,” said Alina Prus, a Ukrainian living in Chile. “Several of us have our families who are now living the horror of what war means.”

Another protester, Dária Gryshko, said many Ukrainians living in Chile have family or friends living both there and in Russia. “It is painful to see how families break up, how relationships break up, when opinions are divided within a family,” she said. “Because the people who live in Russia are exposed to a lot of propaganda, even when you show them video of what is happening now, they don’t believe, because they don’t come out from their TV.” (Associated Press)

Zelensky seeks peace despite atrocities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. He made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, and as evidence of civilian killings came to light after Russian troops failed to seize the capital where he has hunkered down, Kyiv. “No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskyy said. But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.” (Associated Press)

S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt, signaling rising prospects that Moscow will soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century. S&P Global Ratings issued the downgrade to “selective default” late Friday after Russia arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles on Monday when they were due in dollars. It said it didn’t expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within the 30-day grace period allowed. S&P said in a statement that its decision was based partly on its opinion that sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine “are likely to be further increased in the coming weeks, hampering Russia’s willingness and technical abilities to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debtholders.” (Associated Press)

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. (Associated Press)

Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow. "Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday. "From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state." (Reuters)

Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, says UK intelligence

Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday. "Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said. (Reuters)

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper. "What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO," it cited Stoltenberg as saying. (Reuters)

Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday he was deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The tycoon, who for years enjoyed a close friendship with the Russian leader, said Putin had to take full responsibility in the eyes of the world over the invasion of Ukraine. "I got to know him 20 years ago and he had always seemed to me a man of democracy and peace... what a pity," Berlusconi said, addressing a convention of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome. The comments were the first time Berlusconi has spoken in public of Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reuters)

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict. "We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation. (Reuters)





