Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE | Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, says Ukraine

Highlights:

-- Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, says Ukraine-- 1,500 missiles, 100 machine guns from Germany arrive in Ukraine-- Ukraine President Zelensky again asks for peace talks-- US to sanction Russian firms providing tech to Moscow's military-- Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv-- U.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says

-- In Poland, Biden visits U.S. troops on NATO eastern flank

Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, says Ukraine

About 300 people were killed by the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said. (AP)

1,500 missiles, 100 machine guns from Germany arrive in Ukraine

A shipment of 1,500 “Strela” anti-aircraft missiles and 100 MG3 machine guns from Germany arrived in Ukraine on March 25, according to the German Press Agency, citing the Ukrainian government.

Additionally, 350,000 food packs, 50 medical transport vehicles, and medical supplies were delivered. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine President Zelensky again asks for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but he said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace. (AP)

U.S. to sanction Russian firms providing tech to Moscow's military

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions targeting Russian companies it says provides goods and services to Moscow's military and intelligence services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctions could be announced as early as next week, the report said, citing US officials. (Reuters)

Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv

Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the East as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive to recapture towns outside the capital Kyiv. (Reuters)

U.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says

The United States assesses that Russia is prioritizing eastern Ukraine's Donbass, as opposed to Kyiv, in what could be an effort to build leverage in negotiations and cut off Ukrainian forces in the east from the rest of the country, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

Russia said earlier on Friday that the first phase of its military operation was mostly complete and it would focus on completely "liberating" Ukraine's breakaway eastern Donbass region. (Reuters)

In Poland, Biden visits U.S. troops on NATO eastern flank

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday got a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian war refugees in Poland, and spoke to American troops bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

Biden shared a meal with soldiers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division stationed in the area of Rzeszow airport, and spoke about the high stakes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)