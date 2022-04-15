Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE | Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

Highlights:

-- Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks -- Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible -- US cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons - CIA chief -- Russia asks Brazil to help keep sway at IMF, World Bank -- Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO -- IMF chief: Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy -- Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia -- Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east -- UK sanctions two businessmen close to Abramovich -- Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia -- UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations -- US preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Moscow's lead warship in the Black Sea sank following a fire. The explosions appeared to be among the most significant in Ukraine's capital region since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east. (Reuters)

Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Moskva, saying the Soviet-era flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet was struck by one of its missiles. The vessel sank late on Thursday as it was being towed to port, Russia's defence ministry said. (Reuters)

US cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons - CIA chief

The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday. Burns' most extensive public comments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 underscored concerns that the biggest attack against a European state since 1945 risks escalating to the use of nuclear weapons. (Reuters)

Russia asks Brazil to help keep sway at IMF, World Bank

Russia has asked Brazil for support in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the G20 group of top economies to help it counter crippling sanctions imposed by the West since it invaded Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov wrote to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asking for Brazil's "support to prevent political accusations and discrimination attempts in international financial institutions and multilateral fora." (Reuters)

Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance. Finland will decide in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy: IMF chief

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion were contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries, although most of them should continue to grow. The war has disrupted global trade in energy and grain and is threatening to cause food shortages in Africa and the Middle East. (Associated Press)

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But his administration has struggled with how much intelligence it is willing to give the Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Much of what the United States collects is shared; some is not. Where the line is drawn depends on protecting the sources and methods of the intelligence, but also trying to limit the risk of escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia. (Associated Press)

US preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

The United States is preparing new efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion by Russia, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Thursday. "Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days is on evasion," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington. "I think we'll have some announcements in the next week or two that identify targets that are trying to facilitate that evasion both inside Russia and beyond," he said, without giving details on the coming plans. But Sullivan did say that Washington has no desire to give back yachts and other assets seized from people they see as oligarchs with ties to Putin. (Reuters)

Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would work to redirect its energy exports eastward as Europe tries to reduce its reliance on them, adding that European nations would not be able to ditch Russian gas immediately. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting. "There is no rational replacement (for Russian gas) in Europe now." Putin also said that Europe, by talking about cutting off energy supplies from Russia, was driving up prices and destabilising the market. He said Russia, which accounts for around a tenth of global oil production and around a fifth of gas, would need new infrastructure to boost energy supplies to Asia. He ordered the government to present a plan by June 1 including "expanding transport infrastructure to countries of Africa, Latin America (and the) Asia Pacific." He also sought clarity on the possibility of including two pipelines - China-bound Power of Siberia and the far-eastern Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok in the Russian unified system of gas supplies. (Reuters)

UK sanctions two businessmen close to Abramovich

Britain on Thursday sanctioned two close associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the men had been subjected to the largest asset freeze ever imposed by the government. Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich business associate, David Davidovich, were targeted. Davidovich will also face a travel ban, meaning he will be refused the right to enter or remain in Britain. (Reuters)

Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia

Oreo-maker Mondelez, Nestle and PepsiCo face pushback from workers in Ukraine and eastern Europe angered by the companies' decisions to maintain some business in Russia, according to internal corporate communications reviewed by Reuters and interviews with six workers. (Reuters)

UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a U.N. task force warned Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery. (Associated Press)